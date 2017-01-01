Six-hour PFT Live coming Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 9:33 PM EST

On Monday, we’re gonna need a bigger show. And we’re gonna get one.

For one day only (I hope), PFT Live will expand, for the first time ever, from a three-hour show to a six-hour extravaganza on the day known in NFL circles as Black Monday.

The radio-only production starts at 6:00 a.m. ET and runs until 12:00 p.m. ET.

Originating from the NBC Sports Group studios in Connecticut, I’ll be joined by PFT Live producers Matt Casey and Rob “Stats” Guerrera. I’ll rely on both of them to speak while I am nodding off.

We hope to be joined at some point by Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian. Booked are Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Network in Denver and Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. Other guests will be added tonight and tomorrow.

The show can be heard at Sirius 213, XM 202, NBCSportsRadio.com, the NBC Sports Radio app, and terrestrial stations from sea to shining sea. All six hours also will be available in podcast form, at iTunes or audioBoom.