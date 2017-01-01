 Skip to content

Steelers finally awake, but trail Browns at halftime

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 2:28 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Seth DeValve #87 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his 12 yard touchdown reception with Spencer Drango #66 in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers are playing their junior varsity team, and they were sleepwalking for much of the first half.

But they used two turnovers to wake themselves up, and a Landry Jones touchdown pass to DeAngelo Williams late in the first half has the Steelers back in the game.

The Browns hold a 14-7 lead at halftime. Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III was off to a strong start before getitng picked off deep in Pittsburgh territory by Ryan Shazier. A bad shotgun snap set up the Steelers’ touchdown.

Griffin has thrown touchdown passes to Gary Barnidge and Seth DeValve. His first quarter touchdown to DeValve was his first touchdown pass with the Browns.

The Steelers are playing Jones at quarterback as their offensive headliners are sitting out to rest before the playoffs start next week.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Steelers finally awake, but trail Browns at halftime”
  1. theageofquarrel says: Jan 1, 2017 2:35 PM

    They really need to find a back up QB. Jones stinks out loud.

  2. dimi1919 says: Jan 1, 2017 3:06 PM

    Landry jones is brutal. I can play better.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!