Steelers finally awake, but trail Browns at halftime

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 2:28 PM EST

The Steelers are playing their junior varsity team, and they were sleepwalking for much of the first half.

But they used two turnovers to wake themselves up, and a Landry Jones touchdown pass to DeAngelo Williams late in the first half has the Steelers back in the game.

The Browns hold a 14-7 lead at halftime. Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III was off to a strong start before getitng picked off deep in Pittsburgh territory by Ryan Shazier. A bad shotgun snap set up the Steelers’ touchdown.

Griffin has thrown touchdown passes to Gary Barnidge and Seth DeValve. His first quarter touchdown to DeValve was his first touchdown pass with the Browns.

The Steelers are playing Jones at quarterback as their offensive headliners are sitting out to rest before the playoffs start next week.