Sunday morning one-liners

Bills QB EJ Manuel makes his first start of the year on Sunday.

Making the case for Dolphins DE Cameron Wake as the Comeback Player of the Year.

The Patriots hope for a different Week 17 result against the Dolphins this year.

A loss to the Bills in Week 17 last year started the Jets on a downhill trajectory.

The Ravens have a chance to make WR Steve Smith a winner in his final game.

It’s the sixth time in seven years that the Bengals draw the Ravens in Week 17.

Said Browns DL Jamie Meder of Sunday’s game, “This is a playoff game for us. You’ve just got to end the right way.”

DE Cameron Heyward is on injured reserve, but remains a presence in the Steelers locker room.

How does Texans S Quintin Demps measure up to his peers?

The Colts can send Robert Mathis out with a win by beating the Jaguars.

A look at where upgrades are needed on the Jaguars roster.

Would a Week 17 win for the Titans set the tone for next season?

The Broncos could use a boost on the offensive line.

The Chiefs defense will be trying to force turnovers against the Chargers.

Said Raiders T Donald Penn, “From day one, when we first met, Jack got in there, he said our mission was to win the division. We’re going in this weekend with a chance to do it. Our plan’s going. We hit a couple bumps, but it’s going.”

The Chargers close the season against the same team they faced in Week One.

The Cowboys have a limited number of defensive linemen healthy on Sunday.

Giants DE Romeo Okwara’s off-field interests tilt toward the arts.

Seven plays that help explain the Eagles season.

A fast start against the Giants could propel the Redskins to the playoffs.

A few keys to the Bears ending their season with a victory.

A lot is on the line for the Lions on Sunday night.

The Packers will play the final game of the 2016 regular season with a division title on the line.

What should Vikings coach Mike Zimmer prioritize this offseason?

Falcons T Jake Matthews would like to make the trip home to Houston for the Super Bowl.

Ten questions to take into the Panthers offseason.

Finishing strong would allow the Saints to throw a wrench into the Falcons’ plans.

A positive review of the Buccaneers signing P Bryan Anger to an extension.

Finding hope in Cardinals QB Carson Palmer’s play down the stretch.

The Rams are getting ready to start all over again.

RB Shaun Draughn has found his way back the 49ers starting lineup.

The Seahawks are still looking for consistency in the final week of the regular season.