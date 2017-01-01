Sunday Night wrap-up: Rodgers leads Packers to NFC North title

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 11:51 PM EST

There are plenty of reasons to be nervous about the Packers.

But as long as they have Aaron Rodgers under center, they’re going to have a chance.

The Packers left Detroit with a 31-24 win over the Lions and the NFC North title, buying them a home game against the Giants in the playoffs next week. The Lions will head to Seattle for their first postseason game.

And even though they’re the third seed, with the roll the Packers are on at this point, it might be fair to consider them a favorite in the NFC.

They closed the regular season on a six-game win streak, with their quarterback carrying most of the weight. He’s thrown 15 touchdowns and no interceptions during the last six games. In fact, his last interception was on Nov. 13 against the Titans.

And all this is without much of what you’d call a running game, and a group of pass-catchers which has not shown the ability to get themselves open this year. Randall Cobb was inactive with an ankle problem, and Rodgers simply turned Geronimo Allison into a household name (at least in Wisconsin).

It’s not news that Rodgers is good at football, but to see the way he’s performed down the stretch while dealing with a calf injury (and to still make plays with his feet), and to lead the league with 40 touchdown passes is amazing. As much as they talk about this being the “ultimate team game,” he’s very much doing this himself.

He’ll face a Giants secondary next week which can give any quarterback problems, but with the way he’s played the last month and a half, it’s hard to not like Rodgers’ chances.

Here are five more things we learned during Sunday Night Football:

1. The greatest concern is obviously for the health of Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins, who was taken to a nearby hospital with a neck injury after an awkward fall late in the third quarter. The Packers announced that he was conscious, and had movement in his extremities as he was being transported.

But that injury also underscores how thin the Packers are at the position.

Ladarius Gunter and Josh Hawkins were the only healthy corners by game’s end, as Makinton Dorleant was also carted to the locker room with an injury and Damarious Randall was in and out of the game and getting attention from the athletic training staff.

Again, the concern is for Rollins’ well-being, but they have been extremely short-handed there all year, with Sam Shields and Demetri Goodson on injured reserve.

And in the postseason, it’s going to be harder for defensive coordinator Dom Capers to cover up that deficiency, as well as he’s been able to all year.

It’s actually a tremendous testament to his coaching that they’ve been able to change tires on a moving car as well as they have, because cornerback hasn’t been the only spot depleted by injuries. And having safety Micah Hyde covering the boundary and making the game-clinching interception only highlights the job they’ve done.

2. The Lions have had an incredible season, and shown a resilience that is impressive.

But until they can run with some regularity, they’re going to struggle.

Cult hero Zach Zenner had an impressive first half (98 yards from scrimmage) but faded (finishing with 110), which makes it harder for them to maintain their tempo as an offense.

They just had to put Theo Riddick on IR (joining Ameer Abdullah there), so going into Seattle with a cobbled-together backfield is far from enviable.

3. That said, it would be wrong to discount their chances at Seattle completely.

The Lions have won eight games this season while trailing in the fourth quarter, so they clearly don’t get intimidated easily.

And with the Seahawks secondary not the same after Earl Thomas‘ injury, there’s an opportunity there for them. The fact they’ve come back so often this year makes it hard to count them out.

4. The Lions have issues as a pass defense, but cornerback Darius Slay gives them a chance at slowing one guy down.

He stayed with Packers wideout Jordy Nelson throughout the first half, and Nelson was limited to one catch for eight yards. But when they began to let others match up with Nelson, he began making plays (with three quick catches for 42 yards on the first drive of the second half).

Slay is a talented cover player, but he’s just one man.

5. While things may not have always been smooth there, Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s run of success there can’t be discounted.

By getting the Packers to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season, he joined an elite club. Only Chuck Noll, Tom Landry and Bill Belichick have taken the same team to the playoffs at least eight years in a row.

Obviously, he has benefitted from high-level quarterback play, but his own role in their consistency should not be dismissed.