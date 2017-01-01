Texans lose meaningless game to Titans, Savage suffers concussion

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 4:13 PM EST

The Titans beat the Texans today in Tennessee, but that didn’t matter: The Texans already clinched the AFC south, and the Titans were already eliminated from playoff contention.

What does matter is that Texans starting quarterback Tom Savage suffered a concussion and had to leave the game.

The Texans pulled Savage for Brock Osweiler, who did not play well enough to earn his starting job back. However, if Savage doesn’t clear the concussion protocol next week, that won’t matter: Osweiler would be the starter if Savage isn’t cleared by an independent neurologist.

Houston, as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, will host either Oakland or Kansas City next weekend. The Texans hosted the Chiefs last year in the playoffs and got blown out, leading to their decision to go after Osweiler in free agency. That decision now looks like a mistake. It may turn out that the decision to play Savage in a meaningless game today was a mistake as well.