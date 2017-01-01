Texans won’t say who plays quarterback if Tom Savage is healthy

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 5:58 PM EST

There was some confusion at quarterback on Sunday for the Texans as Tom Savage left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, returned after being cleared, took a knee to end the first half and then sat out the second half with a concussion after another evaluation in the locker room during the break.

After the game, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said that he didn’t know why Savage was cleared and then re-evaluated again so quickly but did say that Savage would have remained in the game in the second half if he had been given the green light medically. He wasn’t willing to say whether Savage will start in the Wild Card round of the playoffs if he’s healthy, however.

“We’ll talk about that as a staff,” O’Brien said in his postgame press conference. “We’ll talk about that tomorrow and the next day.”

Brock Osweiler replaced Savage and went 21-of-40 for 253 yards and a touchdown in the 24-17 loss to the Titans. The Texans will host either the Chiefs or Raiders next weekend.