The Patriots are the top seed in the AFC playoffs

The Patriots lost their chance at being the top seed in the AFC last season by losing to the Dolphins in Week 17.

They didn’t make the same mistake this year. The Patriots jumped out to a 14-0 lead and stumbled only briefly around halftime on their way to a 35-14 win that makes them the No. 1 team in the conference regardless of what happens in the Raiders’ game later on Sunday.

The Dolphins had been able to close within 20-14 in the third quarter, but they saw their chances at playing spoiler for the second year in a row start to go up in smoke when Julian Edelman broke a short pass into a 77-yard touchdown. The Dolphins were driving to try to shrink the lead in the fourth when running back Damien Williams was stripped by safety Devin McCourty and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin returned the ball into the red zone.

LeGarrette Blount’s 18th rushing touchdown and an Edelman two-point conversion pushed the lead to 35-14. Jimmy Garoppolo was in the game the next time the Patriots had the ball and New England put the final touches on an 8-0 road record from there.

Brady was 25-of-33 for 276 yards and three touchdowns and ends the regular season with 28 touchdowns against just two interceptions. That will be a central part of his case for the MVP award and Patriots fans in Miami could be heard throwing their support behind Brady as time ran out on the game.

The Patriots appeared to get out of the game without any significant injuries and they saw recent addition Michael Floyd make a big contribution at wide receiver with a touchdown catch and key block on Edelman’s long score. Floyd was playing a bigger role with Malcolm Mitchell sidelined by a knee injury, so we’ll see if his efforts keep him in the mix two weeks from now.

The Dolphins will be back in action sooner than that. They’ll travel to Pittsburgh next weekend and will hope to be healthier on defense while also giving quarterback Ryan Tannehill a chance to show that he’s healthy enough to return to the offense.