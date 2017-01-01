The Patriots are the top seed in the AFC playoffs

The Patriots lost their chance at being the top seed in the AFC last season by losing to the Dolphins in Week 17.
They didn’t make the same mistake this year. The Patriots jumped out to a 14-0 lead and stumbled only briefly around halftime on their way to a 35-14 win that makes them the No. 1 team in the conference regardless of what happens in the Raiders’ game later on Sunday.
The Dolphins had been able to close within 20-14 in the third quarter, but they saw their chances at playing spoiler for the second year in a row start to go up in smoke when Julian Edelman broke a short pass into a 77-yard touchdown. The Dolphins were driving to try to shrink the lead in the fourth when running back Damien Williams was stripped by safety Devin McCourty and Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin returned the ball into the red zone.
LeGarrette Blount’s 18th rushing touchdown and an Edelman two-point conversion pushed the lead to 35-14. Jimmy Garoppolo was in the game the next time the Patriots had the ball and New England put the final touches on an 8-0 road record from there.
Brady was 25-of-33 for 276 yards and three touchdowns and ends the regular season with 28 touchdowns against just two interceptions. That will be a central part of his case for the MVP award and Patriots fans in Miami could be heard throwing their support behind Brady as time ran out on the game.
The Patriots appeared to get out of the game without any significant injuries and they saw recent addition Michael Floyd make a big contribution at wide receiver with a touchdown catch and key block on Edelman’s long score. Floyd was playing a bigger role with Malcolm Mitchell sidelined by a knee injury, so we’ll see if his efforts keep him in the mix two weeks from now.
The Dolphins will be back in action sooner than that. They’ll travel to Pittsburgh next weekend and will hope to be healthier on defense while also giving quarterback Ryan Tannehill a chance to show that he’s healthy enough to return to the offense.
And to think they only lost games at home this year.
Fins played hard but they aren’t ready for the bigtime just yet.
Steelers should have no trouble putting them away.
So much for Bradys “annual goose egg” in Miami. Patriots 8-0 on the road this year, not that it matters playoffs go through Foxboro!!
Goodell must be livid.
Fun facts of today’s game –
Brady surpassed Marino and now is 4th on the all time passing yard list, in Marino’s home stadium.
Brady had the lowest INT-TD ratio ever in NFL history in the regular season, 28 TDs and 2 INTs.
mauiraider says:
Jan 1, 2017 12:04 PM
Sounds like they are looking for excuses of
What is sure to be loss to the Dolphins
Who will run it all Day!
Raiders win
Patriots Loss
Happy New Year
Happy New Year to you too! Not sure what’s gonna happen with the Raiders game, but at least we can point and laugh at your Dolphins prediction!
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Michael Floyd.
Wow! That looked even easier than I was expecting!
And that was with the Dolphin’s good QB!
35-14. That is about how good Miami is.
One and done.
How sweet was Floyd’s block on Lippett?
What does Suh have in that head instead of a brain? Whatever it is….he needs a bigger helmet for it.
MVP.
Few things give me joy like watching Jarvis Landry run his mouth while down multiple TDs. Happy New Year!
Best team in football, period. It’s not that close either.
All other opinions are trash.
Sleep well Patriot Hater.🙂
It is great watching the castoffs of other teams (Blount, Floyd, McClellin) stepping up and enjoying another team win.
I look forward to what excuse the children will make for why the Patriot’s keep on winning. Don’t forget, wait till the footballs are properly inflated and you will see how bad Brady really is?? Did anybody notice how the Patriot’s had headset trouble and it is never mentioned in the media? I forgot, the gatorade was warm for Miami so contact ESPN so they can make up another story on the Patriot’s!
Taking out the trash. With Pittsburgh being half the team New England is, I expect the Phins to be a 10.5 point underdog.
Let the hating begin!
Well, I guess the Dolphins lost their Super Bowl. Maybe this will shut up Chippy. Probably not.
All is right with the world again. Thanks for laying down mimami. Stadium was half full and it was mostly Patriot fans. As it should be. Back to the kid’s table. Enjoy watching the Patriots cruise through the playoffs with home field advantage. It may take a little enjoyment out of your super bowl parties, so I advise to take the Patriots and the over. Have a SUPER 2017.
Floyds block was savage. Helped but the game away. Glad to see the pats came ready to play and never took their foot off the gas.
They have gotten the gift of playing in the worst division in football for the last 15 years ,,,two home games and in the bowl easiest road to the super bowl a team has ever had !
They are in a great position for the playoffs.
Let’s see what they can do.
elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
Jan 1, 2017 4:10 PM
The AFC East has two playoff teams this year. The division was good.
2 interceptions all season? Are you kidding me….Cam had 3 just today!
A decade of cheating excellence.
They have the easiest run to the super bowl. Don’t let them and their fans have another heartbreak when the Giants own them again.
News reports out of Miami have seen many depressed trolls wandering the streets saying how could we lose
Elmer is sad that broncos never even made it to playoffs.
I am happy if I am a Phins fan. They looked really good. If Gase works his magic with Tannehill, this is a squad that can contend in the upcoming years. Won’t be this year though.
elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
Jan 1, 2017 4:10 PM
Seahawks have 2 of the 3 worst teams in the NFL in their division and they’ll be lucky if they aren’t the 4th seed.
The Brady Box Score :
28 TDs – Cheated
2 INTs – Didn’t Cheat
Dolphins fans should be thankful for the Patriots’ winning ways. The Pats helped the Dolphins be in the playoffs.
Brady’s scrubs are the greatest! The misfits are fierce! What now haters?… Let’s hear your gripes and excuses. We need entertainment while the Patriots are chilling.
That doesn’t work anymore, been debunked over and over again. Come up with something else.
What a pick up Floyd is. And if he leaves in free agency, don’t the Patriots get a compensatory pick? Floyd is going to be damaged goods on the market. Given this, he should give the Patriots a home team 2-year discount, replaces Amendola, hangs around as Edelman ineviatably slows down in his 30’s, and catches passes from an elite quarterback for the next few years. Makes sense to me.
Not that this cost the Dolphins the game, but was Floyds block not a hit on a defenseless player? I’m just not certain on the rule but I thought that you couldnt blindside any player on he field?
Prayers and condolences to anyone forced to admit today that the Patriots are actually a really good football team.