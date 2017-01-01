There could be plenty of Raiders fans in Denver

As the Broncos finish a season that won’t end with a playoff berth for the first time since 2010, they’ll be hosting a Raiders team playing for an AFC West title and a first-round bye.
As a result, the Broncos should be bracing for plenty of Raiders fans to show up for Sunday’s game.
The secondary market still features available tickets in nearly every section of the venue, and plenty of tickets likely already have changed hands, with Broncos season-ticket holders who aren’t inclined to go to a game that means nothing on New Year’s Day happily flipping the tickets for a tidy profit.
Throw in the fact that it’s nearly 50 degrees in Denver, and it becomes an attractive option for Raiders fans who hope to see their favorite team nail down the AFC West crown on the home field of the defending division, conference, and league champions.
The end result could be an ugly one, if the Raiders fans and Broncos fans mix like they usually do.
Raider fans travel well, globally. We will invade and conquer, just like we did Mexico City.
Stay safe to all the Denver fans. You might get stabbed today.
I think the NFL is seeing what Nascar has gone through in the last 5 years. Ticket prices, travel and hotels are just way too much money for a product you can watch on TV with excellent coverage and picture. I can purchase Sunday Ticket for a season for less than it would cost us to go to one game.
Miami, playing a division rival is 1/3rd Dolphins fans, 1/3rd Patriots fans and 1/3rd empty seats.
Oakland was on to something wanting to build a smaller building. Watching all these empty and half full stadiums over the past four weeks means maybe building a 48-50,000 seat stadium isn’t a bad plan.
The NFL is better off when the Raiders are relevant. There I said it.
– Pats fan
Raider fans are everywhere because Raider Nation is truly global.
The Donko’s are merely regional, just like the Chiefs & Chargers.
Oakland is coming to town to officilly and the 1-year Bronco dynasty
“Raider fans travel well, globally. We will invade and conquer, just like we did Mexico City.”
==============================
And you wipe out all the booze on the plane as well. Of course, it does only come in little bottles.
trainwrecksryan says:
Jan 1, 2017 3:38 PM
The NFL is better off when the Raiders are relevant. There I said it.
– Pats fan
——————————-
I don’t know. The ratings were down this year, so it is more probable than not that the opposite is true.
The Raiders are a one and done team.