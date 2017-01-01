There could be plenty of Raiders fans in Denver

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 3:22 PM EST

As the Broncos finish a season that won’t end with a playoff berth for the first time since 2010, they’ll be hosting a Raiders team playing for an AFC West title and a first-round bye.

As a result, the Broncos should be bracing for plenty of Raiders fans to show up for Sunday’s game.

The secondary market still features available tickets in nearly every section of the venue, and plenty of tickets likely already have changed hands, with Broncos season-ticket holders who aren’t inclined to go to a game that means nothing on New Year’s Day happily flipping the tickets for a tidy profit.

Throw in the fact that it’s nearly 50 degrees in Denver, and it becomes an attractive option for Raiders fans who hope to see their favorite team nail down the AFC West crown on the home field of the defending division, conference, and league champions.

The end result could be an ugly one, if the Raiders fans and Broncos fans mix like they usually do.