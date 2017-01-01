Tom Savage cleared of concussion, Brock Osweiler stays in

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 2:14 PM EST

Texans that quarterback Tom Savage does not have a concussion, but he’s not playing against the Titans anyway.

Savage was removed from today’s game and evaluated for a possible concussion when he took a hit on a quarterback sneak. But the Texans quickly announced that Savage had been cleared and could return.

However, Texans coach Bill O’Brien decided to keep Savage on the sideline anyway. O’Brien, apparently not wanting to risk injury to his new starter, went back to his old starter: Brock Osweiler.

In the early going, Osweiler is struggling against the Titans’ defense and doing nothing to suggest he deserves to get the starting job back. It appears that O’Brien will let Osweiler play out today’s meaningless game and then turn back to Savage for the playoffs.