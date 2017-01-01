Tom Savage out, Brock Osweiler in for Texans

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

The Texans have switched quarterbacks again, at least temporarily.

Houston quarterback Tom Savage was pulled from today’s game in Tennessee and replaced by Brock Osweiler, the man Savage replaced as the Texans’ starter two weeks ago.

Savage took a hit to the head on a quarterback sneak, and it appeared that the medical spotter called down to the referee to have Savage taken out of the game. There was no immediate word on his status but he seemed to be getting checked for a concussion.

Osweiler was unimpressive early on, completing just two of his first five passes and having to waste a timeout when he couldn’t get a play called on time. Savage hadn’t been impressive either, losing a fumble that the Titans picked up and ran in for a touchdown.

Whether it’s Savage or Osweiler, the Texans can’t feel great about their quarterback situation heading into the playoffs.