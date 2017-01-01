Too early to know whether Ryan Tannehill will be available for wild-card round

Sunday’s loss to the Patriots locked the Dolphins in as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, which means it’s now known that the Dolphins will travel to Pittsburgh next weekend for a wild-card game.
What isn’t known is whether quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return to action. Per multiple sources, the Dolphins simply don’t know whether Tannehill will be able to return from a Grade II MCL sprain and a slight tear of the ACL that occurred three weeks ago today.
Whether the Dolphins will play on Saturday or Sunday could be a factor in the final analysis. Coach Adam Gase has said that, ultimately, the decision will be driven by whether Tannehill risks aggravation or re-injury that would impair his ability to be ready for the start of the 2017 season.
If Tannehill can’t play, Matt Moore will continue to take the snaps on offense.
Outside of fin fans does anyone really care if Tannehill plays or not?
Let him heal ….. This team is not ready.
It’s not worth risking Tannehill to further injury with the huge improvements made under Gase this season.
Moore has been more than capable as the starter.
Just let him heal and pick up where he left off in 17′
Yes the Dolphins beat the Steelers, but that is the only winning team that Miami beat. Knowing if Tannehill is playing or not playing is very useful information.