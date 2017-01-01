Too early to know whether Ryan Tannehill will be available for wild-card round

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 6:07 PM EST

Sunday’s loss to the Patriots locked the Dolphins in as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, which means it’s now known that the Dolphins will travel to Pittsburgh next weekend for a wild-card game.

What isn’t known is whether quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return to action. Per multiple sources, the Dolphins simply don’t know whether Tannehill will be able to return from a Grade II MCL sprain and a slight tear of the ACL that occurred three weeks ago today.

Whether the Dolphins will play on Saturday or Sunday could be a factor in the final analysis. Coach Adam Gase has said that, ultimately, the decision will be driven by whether Tannehill risks aggravation or re-injury that would impair his ability to be ready for the start of the 2017 season.

If Tannehill can’t play, Matt Moore will continue to take the snaps on offense.