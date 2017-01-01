Trent Baalke confirms that he’s out in San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 4:44 PM EST

Before the 49ers began their final game of the season, G.M. Trent Baalke confirmed it’s his final season with the team.

Appearing on KNBR, Baalke said that he has been informed that he has been fired.

“It didn’t surprise me,” Baalke said. “We’ve done some awful good things. Some very successful seasons. Unfortunately [I] regret we weren’t able to bring a championship to the Bay Area, which they so deserve. . . . Wish this organization nothing but the best moving forward. I do see a bright future for them.”

Baalke nevertheless believes the franchise needs plenty of work.

“Sometimes you need to re-set the culture,” Baalke said. “When you have a winning culture, which we did in 2011, ’12, ’13 and ’14, a lot of good football players. A lot of memorable games we went through together. Then you transition. At some point, those veteran guys move on. Blending in with younger guys, and sometimes it takes a little longer than you’d like. And this is probably one of those situations. But I do think there’s some very good young talent on this team. With a good offseason, the right reset, I think good things are ahead for them.”

Many fans would disagree that good things are ahead, given the current state of the franchise.

The 49ers plan to fire coach Chip Kelly after Sunday’s game. However, he’ll have a chance to talk his way into another year on the job. If for some reason he wants one.