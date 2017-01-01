 Skip to content

Trent Baalke confirms that he’s out in San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 4:44 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: General Manager Trent Baalke of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. The Bears defeated the 49ers 28-20. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Trent Baalke Getty Images

Before the 49ers began their final game of the season, G.M. Trent Baalke confirmed it’s his final season with the team.

Appearing on KNBR, Baalke said that he has been informed that he has been fired.

 

It didn’t surprise me,” Baalke said. “We’ve done some awful good things. Some very successful seasons. Unfortunately [I] regret we weren’t able to bring a championship to the Bay Area, which they so deserve. . . . Wish this organization nothing but the best moving forward. I do see a bright future for them.”

Baalke nevertheless believes the franchise needs plenty of work.

“Sometimes you need to re-set the culture,” Baalke said. “When you have a winning culture, which we did in 2011, ’12, ’13 and ’14, a lot of good football players. A lot of memorable games we went through together. Then you transition. At some point, those veteran guys move on. Blending in with younger guys, and sometimes it takes a little longer than you’d like. And this is probably one of those situations. But I do think there’s some very good young talent on this team. With a good offseason, the right reset, I think good things are ahead for them.”

Many fans would disagree that good things are ahead, given the current state of the franchise.

The 49ers plan to fire coach Chip Kelly after Sunday’s game. However, he’ll have a chance to talk his way into another year on the job. If for some reason he wants one.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Top Stories
Respond to “Trent Baalke confirms that he’s out in San Francisco”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!