Vic Beasley injures shoulder but returns to game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 1, 2017, 4:51 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 04: Vic Beasley Jr. #44 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts in the final seconds of their 29-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Georgia Dome on December 4, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

As the Falcons prepare for the playoffs, they’ve just lost a key player to an injury.

Vic Beasley, the second-year Falcon who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks this season, exited in the first quarter today against the Saints with a shoulder injury. The team termed him questionable to return.

Beasley also suffered a shoulder injury as a rookie last year. He’s been healthy enough to play all 16 games this year, but this injury has to be a concern heading into the playoffs.

If the Falcons beat the Saints today, they will have a first-round bye. If they lose, they can lose the bye and would have to play next week. They’d love to have an extra week for Beasley to get healthy, even if he doesn’t need it.

UPDATE 5:19 p.m. ET: Crisis averted. Beasley is back in the game.

