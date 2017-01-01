Vikings rolling over the Bears

The Bears have never lost 13 games in a 16-game season. They’re about to.
The Vikings lead Chicago 17-0 in a meaningless regular-season finale for the third-place and fourth-place teams in the NFC North.
Sam Bradford has been stellar in what could be his last game with the Vikings, completing 10 of his first 11 passes for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
A win will put the Vikings at 8-8. But that’s hardly what the franchise expected in 2016.
In case people will suggest that the Pace/Fox combo needs more time I would remind them that the sun in our galaxy is likely to supernova in about 5 billion years. Will that be enough time for the Bears to start their rebuild?
The Bears should be required to pay Fox broadcasting for showing the mess.
and this is what will happen tonite..with the lions on the winning end
It will not be his last game with the Vikings!
Congratulations to the Vikings. For the past 10 weeks, they lost games when it was in the best interest to win, now just playing for the order in the draft, the Vikings are finally winning when it would have helped them more to lose.
They can’t even get that right. Maybe Bradford can set a record for completion percentage so the Trolls can talk about a meaningless statistic all spring.
Jordan Howard is a beast of a runner. One bright spot for the Bears anyway.
Hopefully the Barneys hold on to win this meaningless game.
Or else the poor Bear fans will be subjected to a deluge of bad officiating and scripted NFL outcome comments.
Enough to make you puke.
It must really suck to watch your team play a meaningless game. It’s been so long for me I can’t even remember back that far.
Being a lifelong Vikings fan, I feel I can say that I can say no body does it better when there’s nothing on the line than tthe Vikings.
FUNNY, vikings will end year at 8-8.. if the almighty packers lose tonight, they will finish 9-7.. 1 more win than the worst team in the league. right pecker fans?
As a close friend of Rick Spielman’s personal chef, word is that Sam Bradford will definitely be back in some capacity.
Poor leatherface, such a sad existence
Chicago was able to put together a unified front this afternoon and keep a lock on that 3d draft choice.
If the NFL will not install a slaughter game rule they need to start keeping a stat called “Points scored during garbage time.”
You know what’s even funnier?
That the greatest roster/coaching staff ever assembled in NFL history (Again) will only finish 8-8 at best.
Must be that grand scripted conspiracy you guys are always whining about. Right, Barney fans.