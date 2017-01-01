Vikings rolling over the Bears

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 1:49 PM EST

The Bears have never lost 13 games in a 16-game season. They’re about to.

The Vikings lead Chicago 17-0 in a meaningless regular-season finale for the third-place and fourth-place teams in the NFC North.

Sam Bradford has been stellar in what could be his last game with the Vikings, completing 10 of his first 11 passes for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

A win will put the Vikings at 8-8. But that’s hardly what the franchise expected in 2016.