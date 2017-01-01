Week 17 early inactives

Posted by Josh Alper on January 1, 2017, 11:36 AM EST

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available a little more than an hour ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens: WR Keenan Reynolds, WR Vince Mayle, RB Buck Allen, LB Lamar Louis, G Ryan Jensen, T Rick Wagner, TE Crockett Gillmore

Bengals: QB Jeff Driskel, RB Jeremy Hill, LB Vontaze Burfict, G Christian Westerman, DT DeShawn Williams, TE Tyler Kroft, WR Jake Kumerow

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, RB Chris Ivory, DT Jordan Hill, TE Neal Sterling, QB Brandon Allen, RB Daryl Richardson, DE Chris Smith

Colts: WR Donte Moncrief, CB Darius Butler, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Deiontrez Mount, OL Austin Blythe, DL Kristjan Sokoli, OL Jeremy Vujnovich

Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots: WR Danny Amendola, DB Cyrus Jones, WR Malcolm Mitchell, T LaAdrian Waddle, RB D.J. Foster, QB Jacoby Brissett, S Jordan Richards

Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, DE Mario Williams, WR Leonte Carroo, TE Dominique Jones, TE Thomas Duarte

Bears at Vikings

Bears: WR Daniel Braverman, S Deon Bush, DB Bryce Callahan, RB Ka’Deem Carey, LB Leonard Floyd, FB Paul Lasike, LB Pernell McPhee

Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB Adrian Peterson, RB C.J. Ham, G Willie Beavers, G Alex Boone

Bills at Jets

Bills: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Dez Lewis, CB Stephon Gilmore, T Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian, DT Adolphus Washington

Jets: WR Brandon Marshall, CB Nick Marshall, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, LB Randell Johnson, OL Donald Hawkins, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, DL Steve McLendon

Cowboys at Eagles

Cowboys: CB Morris Claiborne, LB Justin Durant, T Tyron Smith, DE Demarcus Lawrence, DL Cedric Thornton, DL Terrell McClain, DL Tyrone Crawford.

Eagles: CB Dwayne Gratz, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, OL Allen Barbre, DL Taylor Hart, WR Jordan Matthews, LB Mychal Kendricks

Browns at Steelers

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, OL Gabe Ikard, DL Stephen Paea, RB Darius Jackson, LB Cam Johnson, DB Trey Caldwell

Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, S Robert Golden, RB Le’Veon Bell, C Maurkice Pouncey, WR Antonio Brown, TE Ladarius Green, DE Stephon Tuitt

Panthers at Buccaneers

Panthers: QB Derek Anderson, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Jeremy Cash, T Dan France, DE Charles Johnson, LB Luke Kuechly, DT Paul Soliai

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy. T Leonard Wester, DT John Hughes, DT Channing Ward, G Caleb Benenoch, DE Will Gholston

Texans at Titans

Texans: CB Johnathan Joseph, RB Lamar Miller, FB Jay Prosch, LB John Simon, LB Brian Cushing, DE Jadeveon Clowney, QB Brandon Weeden

Titans: WR Kendall Wright, CB Jason McCourty, S Curtis Riley, LB David Bass, G Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, DL Angelo Blackson