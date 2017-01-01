Week 17 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available a little more than an hour ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Ravens at Bengals
Ravens: WR Keenan Reynolds, WR Vince Mayle, RB Buck Allen, LB Lamar Louis, G Ryan Jensen, T Rick Wagner, TE Crockett Gillmore
Bengals: QB Jeff Driskel, RB Jeremy Hill, LB Vontaze Burfict, G Christian Westerman, DT DeShawn Williams, TE Tyler Kroft, WR Jake Kumerow
Jaguars at Colts
Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, RB Chris Ivory, DT Jordan Hill, TE Neal Sterling, QB Brandon Allen, RB Daryl Richardson, DE Chris Smith
Colts: WR Donte Moncrief, CB Darius Butler, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Deiontrez Mount, OL Austin Blythe, DL Kristjan Sokoli, OL Jeremy Vujnovich
Patriots at Dolphins
Patriots: WR Danny Amendola, DB Cyrus Jones, WR Malcolm Mitchell, T LaAdrian Waddle, RB D.J. Foster, QB Jacoby Brissett, S Jordan Richards
Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, DE Mario Williams, WR Leonte Carroo, TE Dominique Jones, TE Thomas Duarte
Bears at Vikings
Bears: WR Daniel Braverman, S Deon Bush, DB Bryce Callahan, RB Ka’Deem Carey, LB Leonard Floyd, FB Paul Lasike, LB Pernell McPhee
Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB Adrian Peterson, RB C.J. Ham, G Willie Beavers, G Alex Boone
Bills at Jets
Bills: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Dez Lewis, CB Stephon Gilmore, T Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian, DT Adolphus Washington
Jets: WR Brandon Marshall, CB Nick Marshall, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, LB Randell Johnson, OL Donald Hawkins, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, DL Steve McLendon
Cowboys at Eagles
Cowboys: CB Morris Claiborne, LB Justin Durant, T Tyron Smith, DE Demarcus Lawrence, DL Cedric Thornton, DL Terrell McClain, DL Tyrone Crawford.
Eagles: CB Dwayne Gratz, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, OL Allen Barbre, DL Taylor Hart, WR Jordan Matthews, LB Mychal Kendricks
Browns at Steelers
Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, OL Gabe Ikard, DL Stephen Paea, RB Darius Jackson, LB Cam Johnson, DB Trey Caldwell
Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, S Robert Golden, RB Le’Veon Bell, C Maurkice Pouncey, WR Antonio Brown, TE Ladarius Green, DE Stephon Tuitt
Panthers at Buccaneers
Panthers: QB Derek Anderson, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Jeremy Cash, T Dan France, DE Charles Johnson, LB Luke Kuechly, DT Paul Soliai
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy. T Leonard Wester, DT John Hughes, DT Channing Ward, G Caleb Benenoch, DE Will Gholston
Texans at Titans
Texans: CB Johnathan Joseph, RB Lamar Miller, FB Jay Prosch, LB John Simon, LB Brian Cushing, DE Jadeveon Clowney, QB Brandon Weeden
Titans: WR Kendall Wright, CB Jason McCourty, S Curtis Riley, LB David Bass, G Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, DL Angelo Blackson