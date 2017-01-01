 Skip to content

Woody Johnson likely to hand control of team to his brother

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 7:16 PM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: New York Jets owner Woody Johnson talks on the sidelines before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Adamucci/Getty Images) Getty Images

When the new administration takes over later this month, Jets owner Woody Johnson is expected to become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. And if/when (most likely, when) that happens, Woody Johnson will relinquish day-to-day control of the team.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Woody Johnson will hand the reins to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson. Chris Johnson would then run the team until Woody’s appointment ends.

The 69-year-old Woody Johnson bought the Jets in 2000. The decision to stay the course with coach Todd Bowles and G.M. Mike Maccagnan possibly was influenced by the looming shift in ownership of the team.

