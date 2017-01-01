Woody Johnson likely to hand control of team to his brother

When the new administration takes over later this month, Jets owner Woody Johnson is expected to become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. And if/when (most likely, when) that happens, Woody Johnson will relinquish day-to-day control of the team.
Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Woody Johnson will hand the reins to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson. Chris Johnson would then run the team until Woody’s appointment ends.
The 69-year-old Woody Johnson bought the Jets in 2000. The decision to stay the course with coach Todd Bowles and G.M. Mike Maccagnan possibly was influenced by the looming shift in ownership of the team.
Damn!
Can we please make spanos a ambassador too!!
brother couldn’t mess team up any worse
If he demonstrates the same skill at diplomacy as he has at building a football franchise, I expect we’ll be at war with the United Kingdom by Easter.
Show you how great the Pats, Kraft and BB are. These teams have a month up on the Pats to prepare for next season and they continually lay an egg. Someone or a group of someones are NOT doing their jobs. But Woody don’t change. Signed a Pats Fan.
Or maybe he’s just running away because he’s tired of Belichick beating him all the time. Or the league is getting rid of the conspirators behind deflategate. First Kensil, now Johnson…