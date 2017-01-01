 Skip to content

Writer ejected from Eagles’ pressbox

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 1, 2017, 4:11 PM EST
It seems like the real drama in Sunday’s Cowboys-Eagles game was in the pressbox.

The Eagles’ public relations department had Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer ejected in the third quarter. Per various tweets, McLane objected to several writers being asked to be quiet in the press box, and soon after stadium security escorted McLane out.

It was reported that McLane was ejected for a violation of “fan conduct,” which is strange considering he’s at the game in a working capacity, not as a fan.

As seen above, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reported that other reporters were told they would be ejected if they interfered with McLane’s ejection.

There have been some classic stories involving Eagles’ writers before, but this is probably the strangest of the bunch. The Eagles finished their season with a 27-13 win.

8 Responses to “Writer ejected from Eagles’ pressbox”
  1. ryder09 says: Jan 1, 2017 4:13 PM

    This was probably more entertaining than watching the Sanchize make a fool out of himself

  2. tompapp1 says: Jan 1, 2017 4:32 PM

    He is just behaving like a typical Philly sports fan, classy all the way.

  3. MannamedJay says: Jan 1, 2017 4:32 PM

    If only there was some way he could have written that without having to break it up into 9 separate messages…

  4. friscokid49 says: Jan 1, 2017 4:32 PM

    There is supposed to be no cheering in the press box.

  5. jacktatum32 says: Jan 1, 2017 4:33 PM

    “The press is a gang of cruel faxxots. Journalism is not a profession or a trade. It is a cheap catch-all for fuxxoffs and misfits—a false doorway to the backside of life, a filthy piss-ridden little hole nailed off by the building inspector, but just deep enough for a wino to curl up from the sidewalk and masturbate like a chimp in a zoo-cage.” – Hunter S Thompson

  6. chippys lost binky says: Jan 1, 2017 4:33 PM

    Eagles keeping it classy

  7. squinn21 says: Jan 1, 2017 4:41 PM

    More guts in the press box than on the field.

  8. stinkymcmulligan says: Jan 1, 2017 4:41 PM

    Eagles are run by a bunch of amateurs. DISGRACEFUL!

