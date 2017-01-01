Writer ejected from Eagles’ pressbox

It seems like the real drama in Sunday’s Cowboys-Eagles game was in the pressbox.
The Eagles’ public relations department had Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer ejected in the third quarter. Per various tweets, McLane objected to several writers being asked to be quiet in the press box, and soon after stadium security escorted McLane out.
It was reported that McLane was ejected for a violation of “fan conduct,” which is strange considering he’s at the game in a working capacity, not as a fan.
As seen above, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reported that other reporters were told they would be ejected if they interfered with McLane’s ejection.
There have been some classic stories involving Eagles’ writers before, but this is probably the strangest of the bunch. The Eagles finished their season with a 27-13 win.
There is supposed to be no cheering in the press box.
