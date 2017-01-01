Yes, Bruce Arians plans to return in 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on January 1, 2017, 11:03 AM EST

As PFT noted last night, there is no tangible proof that Cardinals coach Bruce Arians will be retiring. ESPN has taken it one step farther (or essentially repackaged it), reporting that Arians plans to return in 2017.

Arians already is making plans for offseason activities like OTAs, free agency meetings, draft meetings, and Scouting Combine preparation, PFT reported on Saturday evening.

The chatter about a potential retirement has been lingering for weeks. Recently, the rumor was expanded to include a claim that Arians’ wife is pushing him to quit.

Arians, a two-time coach of the year, had a pair of health issues this season. But he’s had multiple health issues in the past, and he has kept on going. At roughly $7 million in salary for 2017, that’s reason enough to keep rolling.