Yes, Bruce Arians plans to return in 2017

As PFT noted last night, there is no tangible proof that Cardinals coach Bruce Arians will be retiring. ESPN has taken it one step farther (or essentially repackaged it), reporting that Arians plans to return in 2017.
Arians already is making plans for offseason activities like OTAs, free agency meetings, draft meetings, and Scouting Combine preparation, PFT reported on Saturday evening.
The chatter about a potential retirement has been lingering for weeks. Recently, the rumor was expanded to include a claim that Arians’ wife is pushing him to quit.
Arians, a two-time coach of the year, had a pair of health issues this season. But he’s had multiple health issues in the past, and he has kept on going. At roughly $7 million in salary for 2017, that’s reason enough to keep rolling.
Great news. Now more Cardinals players can look forward to being thrown under the bus by their blowhard coach.
Arians. The best coach in all of football. Just ask him, he’ll tell you.
Bruce is a great offensive guy, he’s a great motivator. Just look at what he did with the colts while chuck was out, he should stay. Carson Palmer is an old lady! Cards have the best running game in the league, they have good receivers and Carson still can’t get it done.
I was happy to see carson leave the bengals, thinking he would do better elsewhere. Raiders bad fit, so lets give him another chance. Cards great fit, cant get it done. Carson should retire yesterday.
2017 is looking like a big year for aryans.
Arians is a good coach but not an excellent coach. He has two Coach of the Year titles. The one as interim coach for the Colts was well-deserved. The one with the Cardinals was obtained for one reason only–the media loves him. He has never really accomplished anything. He is just a guy whose teams always underachieve. And when teams underachieve, that is a coaching issue.
The Cardinals will once again look good on paper, the media will tout Arians, and the Cards will go nowhere. Bigger than life, colorful, foul mouthed, and an underachieving coach.