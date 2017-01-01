 Skip to content

Zaire Anderson released from hospital after frightening hit

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 10:05 PM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos and medical staff tend to linebacker Zaire Anderson #50 of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Getty Images

An emotional day for the Broncos came with some good news at the end.

The team announced that linebacker Zaire Anderson had been released from the hospital, and that all tests on him were normal after he suffered an apparent neck injury while covering a punt.

Anderson was immobilized on the field and taken off on a cart, and immediately put in an ambulance. But he had movement in his extremities, and the fact he was able to leave the hospital so soon is a great sign.

The Broncos beat the Raiders but missed the playoffs, and head coach Gary Kubiak told his team he was retiring, so it was a rollercoaster of a day with a good ending.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Home, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Zaire Anderson released from hospital after frightening hit”
  1. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Jan 1, 2017 10:14 PM

    Best news all day. In real life,anyway.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!