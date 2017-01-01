Zaire Anderson released from hospital after frightening hit

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 1, 2017, 10:05 PM EST

An emotional day for the Broncos came with some good news at the end.

The team announced that linebacker Zaire Anderson had been released from the hospital, and that all tests on him were normal after he suffered an apparent neck injury while covering a punt.

Anderson was immobilized on the field and taken off on a cart, and immediately put in an ambulance. But he had movement in his extremities, and the fact he was able to leave the hospital so soon is a great sign.

The Broncos beat the Raiders but missed the playoffs, and head coach Gary Kubiak told his team he was retiring, so it was a rollercoaster of a day with a good ending.