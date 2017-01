Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 9:03 AM EST

The plan for the 49ers is to hire a General Manager before they hire a coach.

And they’re moving quickly to line up candidates from teams who have bye weeks in the playoffs.

Via Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the 49ers have requested permission to interview Chiefs personnel man Chris Ballard.

Ballard was hired by the Chiefs in 2013 after 12 years with the Bears, and interviewed for the Bears G.M. job two years ago.