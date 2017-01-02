Adam Gase: I’m going to have to feel really good to play Ryan Tannehill

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 4:17 PM EST

The Dolphins are back in the playoffs and they’re not ready to say who will be starting at quarterback against the Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Matt Moore has started the last three games in place of Ryan Tannehill, who has been progressing in his recovery from a sprained MCL and ACL in his left knee. Gase said on Monday that he’s going to need to see Tannehill at practice and “feel really good” about how the quarterback looks on the field before he thinks about returning him to the lineup.

“You guys all know that guy’s a freak of a nature,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “I mean the amount of hits he’s taken over his career. We’ve all seen him take worst hits than that during the season. I mean that one was bad but there was a couple of other ones that were pretty bad. His body is unique and the way he heals, the same way. So we’ll just take it one step at a time. I’ll have a better idea, especially once we hit Wednesday, but probably Tuesday.”

If Tannehill isn’t able to move well enough to protect himself on the field, the decision will be an easy one for Gase. As long as that’s not the case, however, Gase is probably going to have a choice to make before the year is out.