Arians: Cardinals will tag Chandler Jones if no long-term deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 1:36 PM EST

The Cardinals weren’t 24 hours into their offseason, when coach Bruce Arians checked off one of the biggest items on their to-do list.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Arians said the team had no intention of losing pass-rusher Chandler Jones, and would use the franchise tag on him if they couldn’t reach a long-term deal.

The Cardinals traded former top-10 pick Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick to the Patriots for the rights to Jones, and they didn’t do it with the intention of his being a one-year rental.

While the Cardinals underperformed as a whole, Jones had 11.0 sacks, proving himself productive.

If anything, the news was good for some of their other defensive stars, as defensive lineman Calais Campbell and safety Tony Jefferson are also slated to be unrestricted free agents, and won’t have to worry about the tag being applied to them.