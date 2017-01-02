Ben McAdoo not worried about his receivers partying in Miami

So, Odell Beckham Jr. and some other Giants were out in Miami last night, at a nightclub with Justin Bieber, and then on a boat with Trey Songz while shirtless in jeans and boots.
Apparently, nothing in that matrix of events seems to bother Giants coach Ben McAdoo, who as far as we know has never been photographed shirtless in jeans and boots or with Justin Bieber or Trey Songz.
“Players are off until tomorrow morning,” McAdoo said Monday, via Seth Walder of the New York Daily News.
Asked if he’d discipline the players, he replied: “The players are off. They are not working.”
The Giants were in Washington yesterday, and it’s unclear if they flew back to New Jersey and then to Miami, or went straight to Florida. It’s also unclear why they were wearing boots on a boat. But hey, who are we to judge?
Social media was abuzz with the photos of the partying players, who aren’t missing anything because the Giants don’t return to practice until tomorrow.
But if Beckham or Victor Cruz or Sterling Shepard end up dropping passes Sunday against the Packers, it’s clear who will be to blame.
Bieber, of course.
This wouldn’t happen if Tom Coughlin was the coach today.
Canadians are interfering with events in York (New).
knowspinzone says:
Jan 2, 2017 5:05 PM
Of course, the Giants wouldn’t be preparing for a playoff game if Coughlin was the coach today, either.
Young people go out partying in every city. Plenty of people are at bars every night who have to go work early in the morning, including surgeons, airline pilot, and other people with life and death jobs and who lots of people depend on.
Not much news that some athlete went out on his day off. Plenty of people go to Vegas or Miami or other party cities for bachelor (or bachelorette) parties, weddings, buddy reunions and other events where there’s drinking and sometimes drugs. Lots of those people then have to get back to a responsible job in 12 – 36 hours.
The NFLPA and other pro sports player unions have negotiated days off for players. If a pro athlete wants to be super disciplined and never party, good for him. I’m not a drinker or partier myself, but I don’t find photos of video of Odell Beckham or Rob Gronkowski partying, or Tom Brady sitting on a beach in Italy during his suspension early this season, to be newsworthy. Lawrence Taylor was a crazy coke fiend who has messed up his life, but he was still able to play like a Hall of Famer. In an earlier day, Mickey Mantle did the same thing. Mantle drank himself to an early grave, but that was his (foolish) choice. The Yankees couldn’t control what he did on his time off.
Hanging out with Justin Bieber should trigger a contract clause that the player is benched for at least the first series.
nflviewer says:
Not much news that some athlete went out on his day off.
=====================================
I suspect most replies will be similar. The replies would be different if he played for the Cowboys. Romo flies to Mexico, probably a shorter distance than NY-Miami, and you would have thought the world was going to end.
Glad to see Giants WR priorities are straight. Two of them are rookies, ODJ has never seen to post season.
These players did not go to a bar in NYC, they found it important to fly to South Florida and party all night one week before their playoff game.
And those fans who have no problem with it are probably fans of teams that are preparing for the draft not the playoffs.