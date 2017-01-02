Ben McAdoo not worried about his receivers partying in Miami

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 4:56 PM EST

So, Odell Beckham Jr. and some other Giants were out in Miami last night, at a nightclub with Justin Bieber, and then on a boat with Trey Songz while shirtless in jeans and boots.

Apparently, nothing in that matrix of events seems to bother Giants coach Ben McAdoo, who as far as we know has never been photographed shirtless in jeans and boots or with Justin Bieber or Trey Songz.

“Players are off until tomorrow morning,” McAdoo said Monday, via Seth Walder of the New York Daily News.

Asked if he’d discipline the players, he replied: “The players are off. They are not working.”

The Giants were in Washington yesterday, and it’s unclear if they flew back to New Jersey and then to Miami, or went straight to Florida. It’s also unclear why they were wearing boots on a boat. But hey, who are we to judge?

Social media was abuzz with the photos of the partying players, who aren’t missing anything because the Giants don’t return to practice until tomorrow.

But if Beckham or Victor Cruz or Sterling Shepard end up dropping passes Sunday against the Packers, it’s clear who will be to blame.

Bieber, of course.