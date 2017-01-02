 Skip to content

Bill O’Brien hints at starting Brock Osweiler on Saturday

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 1: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans falls into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 24-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien did not reveal today who his starting quarterback will be in Saturday’s playoff game against the Raiders. But reading between the lines, it sounds like it’s going to be Brock Osweiler.

O’Brien said three things that suggest Osweiler may start over Tom Savage, who started on Sunday but left the game with a concussion:

1. Osweiler played well in relief of Savage, who had been struggling early in the game against the Titans.

2. O’Brien wants whoever is going to start on Saturday to practice with the offense all week, something Savage probably won’t be able to do because it takes time to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.

3. O’Brien plans to announce his starter on Tuesday, which, again, he likely wouldn’t be able to do for Savage because Savage won’t be cleared through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Add those three things up, and it sure sounds like O’Brien is planning to name Osweiler the starter for Saturday against the Raiders. O’Brien has flip-flopped on quarterbacks before, doing it with Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett last year. This year he flipped from Osweiler to Savage and is now poised to flop back to Osweiler.

  1. ispeakthetruthraiders says: Jan 2, 2017 4:10 PM

    Where are the quotes from the coach? Just assume what he said??

  2. intrafinesse says: Jan 2, 2017 4:12 PM

    I want Osweiller to start, and throw 2 picks and be benched.
    Then Savage can come in , do well, and the Texans still lose.

  3. overthedwaynebowe says: Jan 2, 2017 4:14 PM

    I think the bigger question is who will start for Oakland…

  4. stexan says: Jan 2, 2017 4:15 PM

    The Os v Connor Cook
    That’s a matchup that’ll sell some tickets.

    And for all you folks who kept saying Texans are “one and done” – wanna bet?

  5. justbegbaby says: Jan 2, 2017 4:15 PM

    Wow! Huge News! Benched Super $72M Bock off the bench because the starting QB is concussed. Milk it O’Brien! Who else ya got?

  6. thegreatgabbert says: Jan 2, 2017 4:16 PM

    Brock Sidewinder. I think he learned to throw a ball watching Bruce Sutter.

  7. patriotsticketssince1978 says: Jan 2, 2017 4:23 PM

    just two
    yikes

  8. htowntexan says: Jan 2, 2017 4:26 PM

    Why people think BoB is a good offensive coach or good QB coach is beyond me. He’s never shown that in Houston.

  9. gnflyer says: Jan 2, 2017 4:27 PM

    W ho ever the Raiders start they have to score some points. After the Denver outing and the Houston #1 ranked defense, that ain’t happening.
    Houston wins it on the ground.

  10. tonebones says: Jan 2, 2017 4:29 PM

    Osweiler is a good QB. If the Texans are going anywhere, it’s going to be with Brock.

  11. vinzclorth0 says: Jan 2, 2017 4:40 PM

    Houston > Oakland – Carr

    Houston < Anybody else

