Bills ask permission to interview Sean McDermott

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 2:58 PM EST

Bills General Manager Doug Whaley tried to make it clear — such that he made anything clear — that the Bills coaching search was an open one, and not simply a matter of ordaining interim coach Anthony Lynn.

Toward that end, they have another candidate.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bills asked for permission to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

He’s had some interviews in the past (the Browns and Buccaneers last year), and deserves them after helping the Panthers lead the league in sacks without having a traditional pass-rushing presence on the line.