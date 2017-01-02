Brandon Marshall says he’s open to a pay cut

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 4:41 PM EST

One way or another, wide receiver Brandon Marshall is a good bet to take a pay cut this offseason and he says he’d be happy to do it with the Jets.

He’s set to make $7.5 million for a third season with the Jets, but none of the money is guaranteed and the Jets figure to be pruning the roster coming off a year that was a failure in most respects. Marshall said that he’d take less money to stay with the team.

“I would love to be back,” Marshall said, via the New York Daily News. “It’s not about the money anymore. It’s all about winning. I know what I’m worth. I think this team knows what I’m worth as far as the organization. But it’s not about the money. I’m good. I’m good with the money. I just want to win. That’s all I want to do.”

Marshall sat out the finale with hip and shoulder injuries and ended the season with 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns. He also had some rocky times in the locker room with defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and other teammates that could impact the team’s decision about another year with Marshall in the lineup.