Broncos announce Gary Kubiak has stepped down

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2017, 10:05 AM EST

Gary Kubiak is no longer the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The team announced this morning that Kubiak has stepped down, releasing a statement in which Kubiak hinted that problems related to stress and his health are causing him to leave a job he loves.

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach,” Kubiak said. “I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me. I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me.”

Kubiak did not say he is retiring, which will lead to speculation that he may continue coaching somewhere, perhaps as an offensive coordinator. Kubiak has had health problems in both of his stops as a head coach, but has thrived as an assistant. Perhaps the stresses of a head-coaching job cause him problems that don’t affect him as an assistant coach.

In any event, Kubiak is now out, and a Denver team just 11 months removed from a championship is looking for a new coach.