Broncos announce Gary Kubiak has stepped down

Gary Kubiak is no longer the head coach of the Denver Broncos.
The team announced this morning that Kubiak has stepped down, releasing a statement in which Kubiak hinted that problems related to stress and his health are causing him to leave a job he loves.
“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach,” Kubiak said. “I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me. I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me.”
Kubiak did not say he is retiring, which will lead to speculation that he may continue coaching somewhere, perhaps as an offensive coordinator. Kubiak has had health problems in both of his stops as a head coach, but has thrived as an assistant. Perhaps the stresses of a head-coaching job cause him problems that don’t affect him as an assistant coach.
In any event, Kubiak is now out, and a Denver team just 11 months removed from a championship is looking for a new coach.
Kuuuuubs! Thank you. Be well.
Is Trevor Simien THAT bad????
Kyle Shanahan next Broncos head coach?
If you still want to be a OC, come on over to Minnesota!
Good guy…. yes. But that’s not the point.
Good QB coach. Not so good OC or HC.
The Bronco’s offense went from setting single season touchdown records… to vaporized in 2 seasons.
Best wishes. Someone should grab him for QB coach again.
Come on Zimmer. Call Kubiak.
Yeah, he “stepped down”. No way
Good job Urban Meyer, I mean Kubiak…
would love to see him return as OC in Baltimore
Bronco fan here since Lou Saban days. I gotta cosign on the above post. Kubes is a great guy, cherished part of the Bronco Family but I am always dubious of HC that insists on using his system regardless of the talents of his players. He was stubborn as was Dan Reeves in this regard. Kubiak’s offense was terrible the last two years and he had little to do with the defense which was our savior (Thank you Wade!). Im sorry that Kubes is leaving not on his own terms but sometimes change is good and Denver has quite a few things which needs change in front of them. Thanks Gary! Good luck.
PLEASE come back to Baltimore!
Come back to Baltimore!
Good Luck, Gary!
Family and health first.
Ive heard that Elway wanted him to get rid of some coaches. Maybe that made his decision easier.