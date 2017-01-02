Broncos want to interview Kyle Shanahan

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

Broncos General Manager John Elway said the team was looking at three or four possibilities as a head coach to take over for Gary Kubiak and one of them has come to light.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have requested permission to speak to Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan is a popular candidate right now as both the Rams and Jaguars have also reached out to set up interviews.

Shanahan has interviewed for top jobs in the past without getting the nod, but the work he’s done in Atlanta this season may be the final piece he needs to take the step to the next rung on the ladder. He’ll be eligible to interview with teams this weekend with the Falcons off until the divisional round of the playoffs, but can’t speak to teams again until the Falcons’ season is over or the week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

If it were to happen in Denver, his first head coaching job would come with the team that won two Super Bowls while they were coached by his father Mike and quarterbacked by Elway. Shanahan also worked with Kubiak in Houston and may provide some offensive continuity, although the team’s surely looking for better results on that side of the ball.