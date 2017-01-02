Chargers ask for permission to speak to Matt Patricia

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 3:04 PM EST

The Chargers fired a head coach with an offensive background on Sunday when they dismissed Mike McCoy.

The first name to pop up in their search for McCoy’s replacement does his work on the other side of the ball. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that San Diego has requested permission to interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Patricia can speak to the Chargers and other teams over the weekend because the Patriots have the week off thanks to their top seeding in the AFC. Patricia’s defense had a lot to do with getting them to that point and they finished the year with the fewest points allowed of any team in the league.

Patricia’s name has also come up in relation to the Rams’ head coaching vacancy as well. The Chargers are set to make their intentions regarding a move to L.A. clear in the next couple of weeks and Patricia may not be the only coach to catch the attention of both teams ahead of a potential co-habitation in the City of Angels.