Chargers want to talk to Vance Joseph about head coaching vacancy

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

The early names on the Chargers’ list of head coach candidates suggest they have their eye on coaches with a defensive background.

Word on Monday was that the team requested permission to interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have made the same request regarding Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Joseph just completed his first year running the defense in Miami and was a defensive backs coach for several teams over the last decade. He interviewed with the Broncos for their head coaching position in 2015, so has seen his name come up with that job open again and has also been mentioned as a candidate for the 49ers.

In a press conference Monday, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said their pool of candidates is “pretty big right now” so Patricia and Joseph may have some company on the interview list soon.