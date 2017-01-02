 Skip to content

Chuck Pagano: I think Andrew Luck is the best QB in the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2017, 6:22 PM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: Head coach Chuck Pagano looks on as Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff against the Denver Broncos game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) Getty Images

Colts coach Chuck Pagano believes he’ll be back in Indianapolis next season, and believes he’ll be coaching the NFL’s best quarterback.

Pagano said today that he’s optimistic that the Colts can be title contenders in large part because he thinks Andrew Luck is the best quarterback in the NFL.

“We have a quarterback that I think is the best quarterback in the league,” Pagano said, in comments distributed by the Colts.

For his part, Luck said today that he didn’t think he played well enough this season.

“It’s disappointing,” Luck said. “First, disappointed in myself. I feel like I could have done better and maybe have helped this team end with a different record but the reality is we didn’t.”

Pagano said he thinks his job is safe in Indianapolis, but the reality is that Jim Irsay didn’t agree to give Luck a lucrative contract with the idea that the Colts would be an 8-8 team. If the Colts aren’t in the playoffs next season, some other coach will get the chance to coach the “best quarterback in the league.”

54 Responses to “Chuck Pagano: I think Andrew Luck is the best QB in the NFL”
  1. packerswin96 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:24 PM

    He is in the top 30 for sure!

  2. terripet says: Jan 2, 2017 6:26 PM

    Top 5 Rogers Wilson Big Ben luck Brady

  3. rtookey says: Jan 2, 2017 6:26 PM

    No. He’s not. Not even in the convo actually.

  4. thegreatgabbert says: Jan 2, 2017 6:27 PM

    Go back to the monastery and meditate on that a little longer, Chuck.

  5. mlhigh says: Jan 2, 2017 6:27 PM

    Wow. Next statement: “I think Irsay is the Best Owner of all time!! Chuck, put the brown nose pipe down.

  6. aliveguy24 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:28 PM

    Somebody got into Irsay’s stash.

  7. losingisnotanoption says: Jan 2, 2017 6:30 PM

    Pagano is in la-la land.

  8. aypeeswhippingstick says: Jan 2, 2017 6:31 PM

    Uhh I disagree…

  9. internetcommenter7 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:31 PM

    I believe that pagano got ahold of irsay’s stash

  10. bears5683 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:31 PM

    He’s a top 10 QB. falls a little short of being elite. At his best he’s as good as there is, but makes more mistakes than the Brady’s Rogers and even Wilsons. 5 years from now he’ll be a little below Wilson, Carr and Prescott. Maybe even with Matt Ryan.

  11. Indybear says: Jan 2, 2017 6:31 PM

    The dumb dumb GM obviously doesn’t feel the same way or he would have done something to protect the franchise QB. There are idiots from top to bottom in that organization. Kind of like my Bears.

  12. mariorat says: Jan 2, 2017 6:32 PM

    That’s a fireable statement.

  13. jbaxt says: Jan 2, 2017 6:32 PM

    If they’d get him an offensive line we could find out. Look what good lines do for rookies like Dak and young QBs line Carr.

  14. jag1959 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:34 PM

    And yet a certain illogical logicalvoice keeps saying it’s RGme.

  15. tripledipper says: Jan 2, 2017 6:35 PM

    He ain’t bad but … no.

  16. tonebones says: Jan 2, 2017 6:35 PM

    Then that could mean Pagano is hunting for a new offensive coordinator. If you have the best QB in the league, you throw the ball. You don’t wait until you’re behind every week, then get your QB killed.

  17. filthymcnasty3 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:36 PM

    If that’s true he needs to play a lot better.

  18. pastabelly says: Jan 2, 2017 6:37 PM

    Andrew Luck might not even be the best quarterback in the AFC South. Let’s just say that Luck is closer to Mariota than he is to Brady.

  19. kcfan67 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:37 PM

    What a dope, likes listening to himself talk

  20. quizlingclinic says: Jan 2, 2017 6:40 PM

    That would mean Pagano is the worst coach in the league for making in Luck mediocre at best.

  21. vikingsdefineaverage says: Jan 2, 2017 6:41 PM

    That’s cute

  22. knowspinzone says: Jan 2, 2017 6:42 PM

    I’m not knocking Luck, but for Pagano to say he is the best QB in the NFL is just plain delusional.

  23. 6ball says: Jan 2, 2017 6:42 PM

    .
    Best quarterback in the NFL + Pagano = 8-8.
    .

  24. wwbbd12 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:42 PM

    New Banner………..Best QB in AFC South

  25. teal379 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:44 PM

    He’s the best QB the Colts will have in a a ling while but he throws too many INT’s to be the best.

    Start putting up 30+ TD’s and less than 10 INTs and we’ll talk.

  26. dickwittman says: Jan 2, 2017 6:46 PM

    If all current QB’s were free to draft – I’d take with #1 Andrew Luck.

  27. theweedsthruthetrees says: Jan 2, 2017 6:47 PM

    Andrew Luck isn’t even the best QB in the state of Indiana.

  28. racksie says: Jan 2, 2017 6:52 PM

    Sticking up for your guy is fine. But saying that out loud makes you look like a poor judge of talent.

  29. gauchosporlife says: Jan 2, 2017 6:54 PM

    The best at throwing ints.

  30. maust1013 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:55 PM

    If that was the case, why aren’t the colts in the playoffs this year? … again?

  31. integrityoftheshield says: Jan 2, 2017 6:55 PM

    Best QB in the NFL????– Chuck- you deserve to be fired for that statement alone. Are you joking me? Brady, Rogers, Brees, Rothlesberger, Wilson, and about 5 others. Humpty Dumpty, I mean Irsay, might have paid Luck $140M, but that doesn’t “mean” he is anything other than an average NFL QB. Chuck- if he is the NFL’s best QB, then your record as a head coach with the NFL’s best QB speaks volumes about your coaching abilities.

  32. RE LEE says: Jan 2, 2017 6:56 PM

    If Luck is that, Pagano is the lousiest coach in the NFL.

  33. truthfactory says: Jan 2, 2017 6:58 PM

    Does any coach in the NFL stay up at night worrying that they have to out-scheme a Colts team? Absolutely not.

    They get crushed in the first half of almost all their games while executing Pagano’s game plan. Their only hope is when they scrap their plan and let Luck start chucking it in the 2nd half and hope and pray for a comeback… He needs to go.

  34. spotsdad says: Jan 2, 2017 6:59 PM

    The dude is a bust. Too many INT’s. But I like the Colts sticking with him, cuz I don’t like the Colts.

  35. jaggedmark says: Jan 2, 2017 7:00 PM

    If Pagano thinks Luck is the best QB in the league that is proof positive he’s not a great coach. Luck is good, but not in the top 5 (for sure).

  36. blah773 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:00 PM

    clearly. you all paid him as such – and now how no one to protect him. well done.

  37. stillabengalsfan says: Jan 2, 2017 7:01 PM

    If by best, you mean goofy looking… then yes, he is.

  38. bert1913 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:05 PM

    chuck just lost all respect from his other players

  39. arwiv says: Jan 2, 2017 7:06 PM

    It is amazing how Luck has fallen. When he was drafted most of us were led to believe he was Johnny U re-incarnated. Then again, RG3 was picked right after him and there was actually a debate as to who the better QB would be. Obviously Luck is better than RG3 but that is saying a whole lot.

  40. trainwrecksryan says: Jan 2, 2017 7:08 PM

    Active QBs Brees, Rogers, Brady, Flacco, Roethlisberger Wilson, and Manning all have higher career completion percentages and more Super Bowl appearances/wins than Andrew Luckless.

    But you do you, Chuck.

  41. captainwhodat says: Jan 2, 2017 7:12 PM

    eighth in putting points on the board despite that crappy offensive line…very good, but not elite. Not yet anyway…

  42. LSUStrong says: Jan 2, 2017 7:13 PM

    If he’s the best in the NFL then the Colts coaching staff must be the reason why his performance doesn’t back up that statement.

  43. ggreen657 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:17 PM

    If your record is 8-8 with the best QB in the league, then you must be the worst coach.

  44. lp0320 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:17 PM

    Luck, the best QB in the NFL? Uh, Brady, Rodgers, Ben, Ryan and maybe Wilson (the jury is still out on him). Romo deserves to be mentioned here also.

    No way in hell Luck deserved $140M and just as an FYI, look what happened to the Ravens when they gave the house to Flacco.

  45. elwayisgod says: Jan 2, 2017 7:18 PM

    Top 9 maybe. Brady, Ben, Siemian, Rodgers, Carr, Rivers, Prescott, Stafford……

  46. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:18 PM

    I literally spit a mouthful of soda all over my keyboard and had to spend 2 minutes cleaning it up when I read the headline.

    Luck isn’t even vaguely close to being the “best QB in the NFL”. He’s somewhere middle of the road, maybe 15th – 20th.

    Of course that marshmelloy soft Oline in front of him doesn’t help any.

  47. marcuswelby70 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:18 PM

    I think Chuck got dropped on his head when he was a kid.

  48. weepingjebus says: Jan 2, 2017 7:19 PM

    Playoffs?!

  49. gixrider says: Jan 2, 2017 7:19 PM

    Sorry stillabengalsfan, “if by best he means goofy looking” would mean he was talking about Eli, not Andrew. Lol!

  50. truthprofessor says: Jan 2, 2017 7:25 PM

    19 times in his short career, Luck has thrown as many (or more) interceptions in a GAME than Brady threw this YEAR

  51. rogerWWEgoodell says: Jan 2, 2017 7:35 PM

    The nfl drug tests players, this is a good indication that it might be time to line up coaches now too

  52. Footballfanz says: Jan 2, 2017 7:37 PM

    Its not all about wins or losses. You have to look at what they do for their team. Luck can go anywhere and make things happen. Id put him top 7. Guys like him, big ben, rodgers, they can go anywhere and even with a weak line they can create time with their feet, they can throw it deep, etc… You look at guys like brady, they take 2 step drops and quick slants or screens. Passes any qb can make. If you forced him to drop back consistently, read through progressions, use footwork and firee the ball down field……….well in that system brady isnt a top 20 qb in the nfl. HIs back up and injured, rookie 3rd stringer had 0 int’s in 4 games. So brady throwing 2 is good, but when you think that his injured, rookie third stringer didnt throw any pics in that offense either- it goes to show brady isnt that impressive- its the system that relies on all high percentage passes. So all around, ill give luck a lot of credit, but not #1 spot lol.

  53. lscottman3 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:41 PM

    If you have the best QB
    You must be the worst coach

  54. megnailsit says: Jan 2, 2017 7:42 PM

    Technically this could be true if the Colts managed to get all the other better qbs simultaneously suspended. (hope I didn’t give them any ideas)

