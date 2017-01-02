Chuck Pagano: I think Andrew Luck is the best QB in the NFL

Colts coach Chuck Pagano believes he’ll be back in Indianapolis next season, and believes he’ll be coaching the NFL’s best quarterback.
Pagano said today that he’s optimistic that the Colts can be title contenders in large part because he thinks Andrew Luck is the best quarterback in the NFL.
“We have a quarterback that I think is the best quarterback in the league,” Pagano said, in comments distributed by the Colts.
For his part, Luck said today that he didn’t think he played well enough this season.
“It’s disappointing,” Luck said. “First, disappointed in myself. I feel like I could have done better and maybe have helped this team end with a different record but the reality is we didn’t.”
Pagano said he thinks his job is safe in Indianapolis, but the reality is that Jim Irsay didn’t agree to give Luck a lucrative contract with the idea that the Colts would be an 8-8 team. If the Colts aren’t in the playoffs next season, some other coach will get the chance to coach the “best quarterback in the league.”
