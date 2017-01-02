Chuck Pagano thinks he’ll be back, but hasn’t talked to owner

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano met with reporters Monday, and talked for 11 minutes before any of them could get in a question.
And when they were finally able to wedge a question into the filibuster, his only answer was that he didn’t know.
Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Pagano said he thought he’d return next year as coach, but that he hadn’t talked to owner Jim Irsay yet to know for sure.
“That’s the plan,” Pagano said.
Speculation about his future seems odd considering he and General Manager Ryan Grigson just got contract extensions a year ago, but Irsay was apparently “very unhappy” about the way things went this season, after giving quarterback Andrew Luck a big deal.
And because it’s Irsay, no one truly knows which way he’s leaning, and it could change moment-to-moment. At this moment, Pagano’s in the group along the rest of us who don’t know for sure.
Pagano can talk for 20 minutes straight without taking a breath.
Did Grigson face the media? Didn’t think so.
Fire the GM , Grigson.
Let the new GM hire his HC.
Pagano may survive but I don’t think Grigson will.
“Speculation about his future seems odd considering he and General Manager Ryan Grigson just got contract extensions a year ago, but Irsay was apparently “very unhappy” about the way things went this season, after giving quarterback Andrew Luck a big deal.”
Not to mention that this GM/Head Coach combo has yet to have a losing record (including a majority of 1 season without the franchise QB) and a good amount of success in the 5 years they’ve been together (2 division titles, 3 playoff appearances). It took the genius Bill Polian and HOF Coach Tony Dungy 6 years into #18’s storied career to even win a playoff game and 9 to win a Super Bowl. People are spoiled and unrealistic…and beat writers lack accountability and are always trying to get attention for that “next big scoop”.
Grigson is gone. Pagano should be, too.
I bet that if Irsay think he can get Harbaugh out of Michigan (remember that he played for the Colts), he’ll do it.
Irsay is feeling out is he can get Harbaugh to come to Indy from Michigan. If he will, Pagano and Grigson are toast.
Why would Luck have even considered signing a new contract with the Colts? He could be steering for the Broncos next season…
We’re taking about the same Jim Harbaugh that a) didn’t win his own conference, b) lost to a lesser Florida State team in their bowl game, and c) has a MINIMUM of 25 NFL prospects on his team among the Seniors and potential early out Juniors alone?
If we’re being fair about meeting expectations, Harbaugh underachieved too.
Sure the GM has missed on some draft picks, but here is why Pagano HAS to go.
All week they spend working out a game plan on how to beat their upcoming opponent. Almost every week the result is the same. Colts are down by 10+ points at half time and have to scrap the original game plan and try something new…. like letting Luck chuck it 25 times in the 2nd half and hope he can pull off a come back.
Many times Luck has been able to pull it out, but why are they almost ALWAYS in that position?? Because they are ALWAYS out-coached. The players on the team are good enough to make the comebacks (unlike other bottom dwelling teams), but they always falling behind because the other coach almost always has a better game plan against the Colts, than the Colts do against them.
If he accepts responsibility for those losses like he says he does, then he needs to go… and take the GM with you while you’re at it.
Grigson married a daughter of the drug-addled owner and Pagano hasn’t used up all of his cliches yet, so I doubt either of them get canned. Besides, with a couple of breaks they would have been 16-0! SMH.
Chuck is waiting to catch Irs in a sober moment.
“Grigson married a daughter of the drug-addled owner”
Um…you need to do some research.