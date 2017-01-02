Chuck Pagano thinks he’ll be back, but hasn’t talked to owner

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 2:07 PM EST

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano met with reporters Monday, and talked for 11 minutes before any of them could get in a question.

And when they were finally able to wedge a question into the filibuster, his only answer was that he didn’t know.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Pagano said he thought he’d return next year as coach, but that he hadn’t talked to owner Jim Irsay yet to know for sure.

“That’s the plan,” Pagano said.

Speculation about his future seems odd considering he and General Manager Ryan Grigson just got contract extensions a year ago, but Irsay was apparently “very unhappy” about the way things went this season, after giving quarterback Andrew Luck a big deal.

And because it’s Irsay, no one truly knows which way he’s leaning, and it could change moment-to-moment. At this moment, Pagano’s in the group along the rest of us who don’t know for sure.