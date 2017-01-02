Crabtree not pleased that Talib snatched chain from his neck

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 1:04 AM EST

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib apparently didn’t like Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree wearing a chain around his neck while he plays. So, Talib approached Crabtree early in Sunday’s game and snatched the chain from his neck.

That’s, um, one way to handle it. And Crabtree was not pleased.

“Snatching chains on the field, like what you accomplish? You hard? You tough? That make you tough?” Crabtree said, per USA Today. “You snatching chains in front of the police and take off running. Childish man.”

Neither the police nor the officials helped Crabtree in that situation, and after the game Crabtree said the officials were “one-sided” in the game and talked to him “like I was a criminal or something.”

Crabtree said he made “a business decision” in not going after Talib because he felt he would be penalized. Talib, meanwhile, essentially said that he told Crabtree it was coming.

“I said if he wears it in front of me…[I was] going to snatch it off,” Talib said. “He wore it in front of me so I had to snatch it off. He started crying to the ref.”