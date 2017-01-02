Darrelle Revis admits possibility of moving to saftey

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 8:19 AM EST

Throughout his career, Darrelle Revis has been able to make the Jets and other teams dance, because he was one of the best cover cornerbacks in the league.

But now, with this age going up and his production going down, Revis acknowledged for the first time that he’d be willing to consider playing safety, a tacit admission that he no longer has the leverage he used to have.

While he maintained “I still have a lot of football to play,” Revis admitted that he and coach Todd Bowles have discussed the possibility of moving him inside in 2017.

“This offseason, there will be a lot of thinking what my future is and what I can do to best help the team win games,” Revis said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “If that means changing my position to help the team win games, that’s fine. I still love the game. I still have a passion for it and I still want to play at a high level.”

The 31-year-old Revis is scheduled to make $15 million next year, more than they’ll want to pay him to play any position. And it’s possible they don’t want him at all. Coach Todd Bowles talked around the potential shift, saying nothing was concrete, and that they hadn’t made any decisions.

And for the first time, it sounds like the decision-making power won’t rest with Revis.