Doug Marrone a candidate for Rams job

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2017, 6:33 AM EST

Doug Marrone ended last season as the Jaguars’ interim head coach. Next season, he could be the Rams’ head coach.

The Rams are requesting permission from the Jaguars to interview Marrone, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marrone spent two years as head coach of the Bills, going 6-10 in his first season and 9-7 in his second. He surprisingly resigned after his second season and has been in Jacksonville since. Prior to coaching the Bills he was the head coach at Syracuse.

The Jaguars are also expected to consider Marrone on a permanent basis, and there have been reports that if Sean Payton leaves the Saints, New Orleans would consider Marrone as well. Marrone could be a busy man as coaching interviews get underway.