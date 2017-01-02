Doug Whaley creates impression he has little power or influence

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2017, 7:08 PM EST

When the Bills fired coach Rex Ryan and placed G.M. Doug Whaley in charge of the search for Ryan’s successor, the logical conclusion became that Whaley has emerged from the morass with more power.

When Whaley met with the media for a season-ending press conference, it became clear that Whaley has little or no actual power or influence.

As excerpts from the lengthy transcript demonstrate, ownership didn’t bother to consult with Whaley about the decision to fire Ryan. It also seems that ownership may have disregarded Whaley’s position on hiring Ryan two years ago, especially since Whaley responded to a question regarding his recommendation on hiring Ryan by saying, “I will not get into that.”

But ownership nevertheless saw fit to throw Whaley to the wolves while ownership continued to hide under the bed, apparently making important football decisions without the experience or skills to do so and forcing Whaley to face the consequences without the benefit of knowing the reasons.

Indeed, Whaley addressed the absence of Terry or Kim Pegula from the press conference by explaining that he “speak[s] for ownership.” However, Whaley was unable to actually speak for ownership because ownership still hasn’t told him why they fired Ryan. Hell, ownership didn’t even tell him that they were firing Ryan until after it happened.

It’s possible that Whaley is simply trying to be cute — the evasive witness who thinks he’s giving the opposing lawyer nothing while creating the clear impression that the witness is a liar and/or a buffoon. Regardless of how or why it happened, the Whaley press conference was a disaster for an already dysfunctional organization.

More than two years ago, Bills fans rejoiced when husband-and-wife billionaires bought the Bills with the stated intent of keeping them in Buffalo. Eventually, Bills fans may be wondering whether they would have been better off driving back and forth to Toronto to enjoy the exploits of a team led by an ownership group that truly understands what it means to own and operate an NFL team.