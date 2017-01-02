Doug Whaley creates impression he has little power or influence

When the Bills fired coach Rex Ryan and placed G.M. Doug Whaley in charge of the search for Ryan’s successor, the logical conclusion became that Whaley has emerged from the morass with more power.
When Whaley met with the media for a season-ending press conference, it became clear that Whaley has little or no actual power or influence.
As excerpts from the lengthy transcript demonstrate, ownership didn’t bother to consult with Whaley about the decision to fire Ryan. It also seems that ownership may have disregarded Whaley’s position on hiring Ryan two years ago, especially since Whaley responded to a question regarding his recommendation on hiring Ryan by saying, “I will not get into that.”
But ownership nevertheless saw fit to throw Whaley to the wolves while ownership continued to hide under the bed, apparently making important football decisions without the experience or skills to do so and forcing Whaley to face the consequences without the benefit of knowing the reasons.
Indeed, Whaley addressed the absence of Terry or Kim Pegula from the press conference by explaining that he “speak[s] for ownership.” However, Whaley was unable to actually speak for ownership because ownership still hasn’t told him why they fired Ryan. Hell, ownership didn’t even tell him that they were firing Ryan until after it happened.
It’s possible that Whaley is simply trying to be cute — the evasive witness who thinks he’s giving the opposing lawyer nothing while creating the clear impression that the witness is a liar and/or a buffoon. Regardless of how or why it happened, the Whaley press conference was a disaster for an already dysfunctional organization.
More than two years ago, Bills fans rejoiced when husband-and-wife billionaires bought the Bills with the stated intent of keeping them in Buffalo. Eventually, Bills fans may be wondering whether they would have been better off driving back and forth to Toronto to enjoy the exploits of a team led by an ownership group that truly understands what it means to own and operate an NFL team.
Doug was surprised at the press conference to learn that Rex had been fired. But he soon fell back to sleep again.
Honeymoon is over with the owners of the bills and the Sabres. They still have close to 60000 season ticket holders with the bills.
A complete train wreck
He went all in on EJ Manual and never recovered
Pegula is the owner of the Bills?
Then why do I always hear people say “Tom Brady owns the Buffalo Bills”?
The Pegulas have already established themselves as the worst owners in the NFL. At least Jed York, Woody Johnson, Jimmy Haslam, Dan Snyder, and Jerry Jones knew when to step away or plan on stepping away this year. Rex was used as a money maker to further the Pegula Sports Entertainment Brand (seriously it’s a thing look it up I feel bad for Bills fans) these people have no football IQ whatsoever they want the $$$. They will continue to make business decisions rather than football decisions until they start losing money.
The Pegulas Will remain beloved in Buffalo because the only qualification is that you don’t move the team. Anything else you manage to accomplish is icing on the cake
C’mon this is the same guy who moved up in the 1st round to draft EJ, who will probably have a hard time finding a back up job next year. His drafts have been so bad that the Bill’s don’t even have one starter from last years or the 2013 draft. He has over paid for so many players they have salary cap problems. He drafted watkins with a very high pick plus gave up a first round pick for him, with many other good receivers in that draft.
He also was quoted when he drafted EJ that if he wasn’t a star in 3 years that he (Whaley) would be looking for a new job!!!!
Before Kraft Pats fans could only admire the stability and forthright ownership te Bills had in Ralph Wilson. But having suffered through every type of owner from hapless to malodorous to carpetbagger we can certainly empathize with where the Bills are at now. The puzzling thing is why Bills fans were so pleased to have the Pegulas buy the team given how disastrous their Sabres ownership has been. When notoriously indifferent to winning Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs put out feelers about buying the Red Sox Boston fans were cringing and filling the airwaves, web and papers with the kind of venom normally reserved for the Yankees or Canadiens.
Hail Mary to save his job
Doug Whaley: a Jason Garrett for Western NY.
Either Whaley lied (trial lawyers tend to think most people lie when they are caught in a web of their own making) or the Pegulas are meddling in on the field decisions and Whaley is a puppet without power. I doubt that anyone would dispute that the Bills have become a dumpster fire since the Pegulas purchased the team. Marrone got it right and got out before the Pegulas purchased the team! What coach with alternatives would voluntarily enter that situation (a dishonest GM or a meddling, clueless ownership)? Bills fans need to be ready for years of mediocrity with one of the lowest percentages of drafted players in the roster … and player evaluation was supposed to be Whaley’s expertise when he came over from the Steelers! Would any NFL team employ Whaley as a GM now?
Whaley is just as incompetent as the ownership. I think he blatantly lied and covered for his bosses and this story fabricated to
Make ownership look bad solely is incorrect. This whole organization is a dumpster fire through and through all the way down to the 53 man roster. The fans of buffalo definitely don’t deserve this.
It’s OK. Whaley doesn’t know he has no power. The Pegulas neglected to tell him.
It’s about time that the media began to direct some of the blame for an organization’s shortcomings on ownership and the GMs.
It’s easy to throw Rex, Todd Bowles, Chip Kelly et al under the bus. But you must ask the question, how good is their roster? In the case of Chip Kelly, it’s horrendous. A coaching staff of Belichick, Lombardi and Tom Landry couldn’t win with that cast.
Conversely, when you look at the rosters of league leaders New England and Dallas, you see quality players on both sides of the ball.
Kids pay close attention. This is how you get a job. Tell them that you’re going to be the one that does everything in the interview, but then when you lose, tell them you really don’t do much of anything. Are NFL owners that stupid? Heck no. They just don’t care. That’s why I’m crying for the NFL to start dividing the TV revenue based on wins and losses. Then the owners will care. If they’re only in it for the money, it will pay to win.