Doug Whaley: I don’t know why Rex Ryan was fired

In the wake of firing Rex Ryan as their head coach last week, the Bills announced that they were putting the search for Ryan’s replacement in the hands of General Manager Doug Whaley.
What owners Terry and Kim Pegula did not do was fill Whaley in on the reasons why they felt they needed to make a change. During a Monday press conference, Whaley said that he was not “privy to the details” of the conversation between Ryan and ownership and that his input was never solicited before the decision was made to send Ryan packing.
“I was told by my boss that I will no longer be working with Rex,” Whaley said.
It seems a bit curious to pass on getting the G.M.’s opinion about firing a coach and then putting him in charge of the search for the next guy, but the Pegulas weren’t at the press conference to explain. Whaley did say that he was speaking on behalf of ownership, although there clearly are some pieces of information they prefer that their spokesman not have at his disposal.
Whaley denied that the job is interim head coach Anthony Lynn’s to lose and said that he’s open to anything as the search unfolds, including an arrangement that leaves him without control of the 53-man roster. According to Whaley, the final choice on a hire will be made by the Pegulas but that he’ll be the one bringing his preferred choice to them for approval. That will be a big change from how he described Ryan’s hiring in 2015, which, per Whaley, was a committee approach.
Whaley didn’t share what he thought about Ryan at the time, so we don’t know what he thought when the previous coach was hired or fired. Things should be different this time around, although we only have Whaley’s word for it thus far.
These Pegulas are unbelievable.
It could be worse Bills fans…..your team could have Ryan Grigson as its GM!
it just keeps getting more comical by the minute!
not the pegulas to blame….Whaley has been here lot longer than them
Whaley: ” my hands are cleaner than Pontius Pilate’s “.
I can see his nose growing every day.
I feel for those frozen fans!
The honeymoon is officially over in Buffalo for the Pegulas. They have no idea and have now destroyed TWO franchises in two different sports.
“Thank you for the coffee and newspaper, Douglas, that will be all for now. We’ll ring if we need anything else.”.
I thought the Pegulas were going to be good for the Bills. Guess the League should have looked for more than someone committed to keeping the team in Buffalo.
The top decision maker didn’t make the decision to fire the head coach and wasn’t informed why.
No nhpats, it doesn’t get much worse than this…
just watched press conference, one thing is for sure NOBODY knows what’s going on @ 1 Bills drive.
only answer he gave that you could believe is team was 7-9
I’m good with it. They hired him so they fired him. It sounds to me like they finally realize they hired a GM to do the job and they are now letting him do his job. He certainly implied that Brandon will not meander in football decisions anymore so I’m good and let’s move forward
Boy howdy, they don’t talk to each other much in that Buffalo front office, do they?
More dysfunctional front offices, more meddling idiots as owners. Buffalo, you’re in for decades of losing with these owners. The only good news is that you are in the same division as the Jets.
Even if this is true… why would you say it?
No decent head coach is going to want to go to a team where the owners (brand new to football) don’t even talk to the GM before making football decisions.
I’m going to keep saying it. Look at the Buffalo Sabres since they took over as well. The team, which was average but made a few runs, got a lot worse real fast. Since 2013 when they let Lindy Ruff go who was coach before they bought the team, they’re already on their THIRD head coach and are last in the league if it wasn’t for the fact that overtime losses go into their own category rather than just the loss column.
it’s going to be a really long time for the bills
Apparently, the Pegulas don’t realize that all of these management decisions, non-decisions, policies and procedures become public one way or another. This franchise needs a new Head Coach with lots of authority. If Whaley stays, he should have very specific duties and limits. And the owners need to be more forthright with the fans.
If true that is disturbing to say the least. Its like he is in charge but not in charge. RIP Al Davis at least when you fired someone it was spectacularly clear why.
“And after the shock of the firing subsided, my immediate reaction was to reinstall EJ Manuel as starting QB.”
Who do you think the owners talk to during the game? Who do you think the owners talk to after a loss? “I don’t know” says the GM.
This is the modern NFL. People buy teams as business investments with the sole reason of making them even bigger fortunes than they already have, not with any real intention to win.
The TV and merch deals make this possible with equal splits to all teams. It doesn’t matter if their own team is good or not, they still have a tractor trailer full of money pull in and dump it all into their bank accounts once month or so whether or not they win.
He should have been fired with the Buffoon Twins too!