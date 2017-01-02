Finger injury began a big decline for Matthew Stafford

Three-fourths of the way through the NFL season, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was often named as a candidate for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. With the Lions backing into the playoffs on the heels of their third consecutive loss, Stafford no longer looks like an MVP.
Early in the Lions’ 13th game of the season, Stafford suffered an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. Since then he has been wearing a splint on the finger and experimenting with different gloves to keep the splint in place, and his passing statistics have declined considerably.
Before his finger injury, Stafford had completed 67.2 percent of his passes and thrown 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions, and the Lions were 8-4.
Since his finger injury, Stafford has completed 60.2 percent of his passes and thrown three touchdown passes and five interceptions, and the Lions are 1-3.
It should be noted that the Lions’ schedule got tougher at the end of the season, ending the year with games against the Giants, Cowboys and Packers. So some of Stafford’s decline may simply be a matter of the Lions playing against tougher opponents.
But, of course, now that the Lions are in the playoffs, there are no easy games left. They need Stafford to get better in a hurry, or else their season is going to end on Saturday night in Seattle.
It’s got to be affecting him. I have a lot of respect for him and his ability to battle through adversity, but it’s simple physics working against him.
It was the latter, their schedule.
Stafford was having a legitimate MVP year before the injury.
I know that its a road game in Seattle, but the Lions probably got a break by losing last night. They have a better shot vs the floundering seahawks than they would have had vs the Giants. The Giants offense isnt good, but their defense totally shut down the lions, cowboys and skins over the last month.
This year I think you’d rather play Seattle on the road then host the Giants.
I’ve said since he came into the league, if the Packers didn’t have Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford is the guy I would want as “leader of the Pack,” hands down. I don’t know how anyone can not be a fan of his.
Go Lions! I hope to see you again in the NFCCG… on the way to one of our teams bringing yet another world championship home to the historic NFC Central/NFC North division.
It was not the finger injury which caused Stafford and the Lions demise. It was playing teams which are better than they are.
The Lions and Stafford deserve all the credit in the world. Losing an all pro WR in Megatron was a big blow to overcome, but they did it.
They are an up and coming team which will be even better next year.
If the Packers lost last night to them, I would have been the first to congratulate them. They got rid of the arrogant dirty players they used to have and are a classy team now.
And unlike the Vikings fans, their fans don’t whine, cry, and brag about how great their team is, when everyone knows how wrong they are.
I hope the Lions win next weekend and again the following week and I hope the Packers do the same so we can play the Lions again. If the Packers can’t make it to the Super Bowl, I’d be rooting for the Lions to make it. I can’t stand the Seahawks or the Cowboys. I’d root for the Falcons or Giants against them, too.
I think a bigger reason is the loss of Riddick. The guy was huge in keeping the chains moving and the LB’s had to respect the pass out of the back field which didn’t allow them deep drops into passing lanes. The rest of the Lion RB’s were nothing to worry about.
That guy has a laser for an arm. Anywhere on the field, he can make the throw. He’s impressed me, no doubt. It could also be, his receiver, (Marvin Jones) became the invisible man, down the stretch.
You would think so, but based on what I saw, he threw the ball as well as he always does.
And don’t forget, Aaron Rodgers was playing through a hamstring and calf injury. It’s what great players and leaders do.
Clearly compromised. The lions lived on the edge all year. It has a way of catching up to a team. They are an improved squad that simply isn’t elite yet.
One need not be Nostradamus to instantly grasp that a significant injury to the hand or finger on the quarterback’s throwing arm – will result in compromised performance and production.
That was obvious when it happened — just like how the Raiders’ offense would struggle when Carr got hurt, and there was a huge drop-off in talent when they had to lean on McGloin (and now the third stringer).
Some things are just really really obvious at the outset.
throughout his career, has had a difficult time against teams with winning records…just sayin’
Playing teams with winning records got them…
Nothing but respect for the Lions and the play of Stafford this year.
Would love to see the Lions and Packers play for the NFC Championship in a few weeks.
Lions were living dangerously throughout the season winning eight games with fourth quarter comebacks.
I think two of his best rb’s also went out about the same time, Zenner was not a screen option so that took a lot of action plays away as well.
He also had one of the best receiving RBs in Theo Riddick early in the season. Losing that guy hurt the team A LOT.
The problem with the Lions isn’t Stafford. Their defense isn’t as good as people think and their coach just isn’t very good.
Like to see the stats for dropped balls before and after the injury.
Also, the INT at the goal line yesterday happened with the WR standing right there with no reaction to the ball.
A defense that disappeared is what hurt them yesterday, not Stafford.
Caldwell and CO. are the kings of ANTI-halftime Adjustment
they lost to every team they played that is in the playoffs this year, and the only team they beat with a winning record was the Redskins, and even then, just barely.
Maybe having a better backup QB than Dan Orlovsky would have helped.
Not only throwing but he also now has to be almost exclusively in the shotgun.
Limiting as well to the gameplan.
The Lions are no longer the easy win they use to be, but they are still missing pieces to be on the level of the Cowboys, Giants, and Packers this year. They’re in the playoffs though, and I can think of a lot of teams that would love to switch places with the Lions.