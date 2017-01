Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 1:43 PM EST

An MRI Monday determined that Cardinals running back David Johnson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s game vs. the Rams that won’t require surgery.

After Sunday’s game, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters that initial word from the team’s medical staff was that Johnson’s injury was “nothing serious.”

Johnson will miss the Pro Bowl.

Johnson had 20 total touchdowns in his second NFL season and had at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first 15 games.