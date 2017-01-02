 Skip to content

Jaguars to interview Bucs coordinator Mike Smith

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 11:16 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Mike Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches during pregame aganist the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jaguars aren’t focusing on one side of the ball in their search for a new head coach.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith will interview for the Jaguars vacancy.

Smith had an impressive 66-46 record as head coach of the Falcons, and was in charge when that franchise broke its streak of 42 years without back-to-back winning seasons. But after injuries and other issues caused them to flatline, he was fired after going 6-10 in 2014.

He resurfaced in Tampa and helped the Bucs improve defensively this season.

The Jaguars have already interviewed former head coach Tom Coughlin, and lined up interviews with Falcons offensive coordiantor Kyle Shanahan, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as well. Interim coach Doug Marrone is expected to be a candidate for the job as well.

4 Responses to “Jaguars to interview Bucs coordinator Mike Smith”
  1. f1restarter says: Jan 2, 2017 11:25 AM

    The Jaguars have already interviewed former head coach Tom Coughlin, and lined up interviews with Falcons offensive coordiantor Kyle Shanahan, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as well. Interim coach Doug Marrone is expected to be a candidate for the job as well.

    ——————————

    Guess which one is the token Rooney Rule candidate.

  2. eazeback says: Jan 2, 2017 11:25 AM

    mike smith is not the answer…

  3. kane337 says: Jan 2, 2017 11:29 AM

    Mike Smith would be a great hire for the Jags.

  4. raiderlyfe510 says: Jan 2, 2017 11:41 AM

    Another failed coach gets a interview. This man failed with a Franchise QB what makes the Jags think hes going to succeed with them?

