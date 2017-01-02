Jaguars to interview Bucs coordinator Mike Smith

The Jaguars aren’t focusing on one side of the ball in their search for a new head coach.
According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith will interview for the Jaguars vacancy.
Smith had an impressive 66-46 record as head coach of the Falcons, and was in charge when that franchise broke its streak of 42 years without back-to-back winning seasons. But after injuries and other issues caused them to flatline, he was fired after going 6-10 in 2014.
He resurfaced in Tampa and helped the Bucs improve defensively this season.
The Jaguars have already interviewed former head coach Tom Coughlin, and lined up interviews with Falcons offensive coordiantor Kyle Shanahan, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as well. Interim coach Doug Marrone is expected to be a candidate for the job as well.
Guess which one is the token Rooney Rule candidate.
mike smith is not the answer…
Mike Smith would be a great hire for the Jags.
Another failed coach gets a interview. This man failed with a Franchise QB what makes the Jags think hes going to succeed with them?