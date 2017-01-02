Jaguars to interview Bucs coordinator Mike Smith

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 11:16 AM EST

The Jaguars aren’t focusing on one side of the ball in their search for a new head coach.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith will interview for the Jaguars vacancy.

Smith had an impressive 66-46 record as head coach of the Falcons, and was in charge when that franchise broke its streak of 42 years without back-to-back winning seasons. But after injuries and other issues caused them to flatline, he was fired after going 6-10 in 2014.

He resurfaced in Tampa and helped the Bucs improve defensively this season.

The Jaguars have already interviewed former head coach Tom Coughlin, and lined up interviews with Falcons offensive coordiantor Kyle Shanahan, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as well. Interim coach Doug Marrone is expected to be a candidate for the job as well.