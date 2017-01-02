Jed York: I own the 49ers, and you don’t dismiss owners

The 49ers have fired G.M. Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly, a year after firing coach Jim Tomsula, and two years after “mutually parting ways” with coach Jim Harbaugh. But with all those dismissals and the team getting progressively worse, is there someone higher up in the organization who should be fired?
Not according to owner Jed York, who said at his press conference today that he remains in charge.
Asked why he shouldn’t be dismissed alongside Baalke and Kelly, York answered, “I own this football team. You don’t dismiss owners. I’m sorry that that’s the fact and that’s the case, but that’s the fact.”
York did acknowledge at the outset of his press conference that the fans have every right to be upset with the product they’ve seen on the field.
“First, I want to let the fans know, I apologize for a 2-14 season and I apologize for being back here again and making a change,” York said.
But if the fans think the real change needs to be at the very top, York acknowledged, “Nothing I’m going to say is going to be a satisfactory answer.”
The only satisfactory answer would be a much, much better team than the 49ers have had since Harbaugh left.
I was watching this, it’s hilarious. Refuses to admit any mistakes (which he bizarrely refers to as “playing the revisionist history game”) and has possibly one of the worst haircuts I’ve ever seen. After his QB.
Why would you fire the GM after one draft? I can see firing Chip Kelly. I get that.
The NFL needs to start dividing up the TV revenue based on wins and losses. Some owners are making millions despite not even caring, or trying to win.
BS. Mommy and Daddy York own the 49ers. Watch yourself, silver spoon, you cheap incompetent fool. Your uncle, Eddie DeBartolo, is the true rightful owner of the team.
You’re becoming worse than Mark Davis and Jimmy Haslam.
Where Jed York went wrong. Trent Baalke and Jim Harbaugh were headed for divorce. York chose Baalke instead of Harbaugh. He assumed that Baalke was the reason for The Niners success. York was wrong. Simple as that. He picked the wrong guy. He knows it now.
You ready to be held accountable yet, Jed? Get in here and spank this petulant child, Eddie D.
Billionaires generally aren’t very good for anything other than enriching themselves.
It’s a wonder that society hasn’t already burned to the ground with these kinds of people in charge.
If the owner is a failure, the team will be a failure.
Technically his parents own the team and he is the CEO
I’ve got very little good to say about the 49ers management. A review of their recent drafts is horrifying. However, I don’t buy the new revisionism about the infallibility of Jim Harbaugh. He abandoned ship as it was beginning to sink. If he stayed, he would have gone down with it.
Chip Kelly is not this terrible. Something is wrong with this team. I would have kept Chip another year if not two. There’s something to be said for continuity. You shouldn’t be changing your mind every year.
“I own this football team”. Yeah, because his uncle had to give up the team as part of a plea deal. Jed York is the luckiest person on earth.
Unfortunately for niner fans, he’ll probably own the team for another 50+ years.
Translating Jed York as follows: “I own the team. You get what you get on the field. If the team’s a pathetic loser, so be it. If you fans and media don’t like it, then F you. I’m rich”
Jed owns nothing but the keys to his parents car that he has driven into a lake and refuses to admit he was driving.
Simple fans can vote with their pockets, but who am i kidding some will continue to go to games regardless.
The 49ers are going to be bad for a long long time. Add San Fran to the sad sack teams like the Jets, Browns, Jags, and Bears.
Clueless, childish arrogance – Jed York does not own the 49ers – his enabling parents own 80%. What a family representative! Jim Irsay, Woody Johnson and Jimmy Haslam have to be laughing as they are no longer the standard of disreputable owners. Jed York is now the image of a petulant, arrogant incompetent owner!
Mom and Dad own it, not you. Youre just a silver spoon fed rich punk. Too bad your uncle isnt in charge, he wouldnt put up with you.