Jed York: I own the 49ers, and you don’t dismiss owners

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2017, 1:18 PM EST

The 49ers have fired G.M. Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly, a year after firing coach Jim Tomsula, and two years after “mutually parting ways” with coach Jim Harbaugh. But with all those dismissals and the team getting progressively worse, is there someone higher up in the organization who should be fired?

Not according to owner Jed York, who said at his press conference today that he remains in charge.

Asked why he shouldn’t be dismissed alongside Baalke and Kelly, York answered, “I own this football team. You don’t dismiss owners. I’m sorry that that’s the fact and that’s the case, but that’s the fact.”

York did acknowledge at the outset of his press conference that the fans have every right to be upset with the product they’ve seen on the field.

“First, I want to let the fans know, I apologize for a 2-14 season and I apologize for being back here again and making a change,” York said.

But if the fans think the real change needs to be at the very top, York acknowledged, “Nothing I’m going to say is going to be a satisfactory answer.”

The only satisfactory answer would be a much, much better team than the 49ers have had since Harbaugh left.