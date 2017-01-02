John Elway: QB was biggest concern last year, but not this year

The Broncos won in Week 17 to keep the Raiders from winning the AFC West, but their own playoff hopes went up in smoke thanks to three losses over the previous three weeks.
The team produced just 23 points in those three losses, which led to questions about whether the Broncos would start Paxton Lynch over Trevor Siemian in the season finale. The Broncos didn’t go that route and General Manager John Elway said on Monday that the team isn’t going into the offseason with definitive plans to address the position.
“I’m excited about the quarterbacks we have … last year it was my biggest concern, this year it’s not,” Elway said. “Never say never [but] right now we’re going forward with the two quarterbacks.”
The Broncos haven’t hired a new head coach yet and the full menu of possible additions to the team hasn’t come to light, so it’s almost certainly too early to rule out anything at any spot.
As a fan of an AFCW rival, I certainly hope that they stand pat at QB in 2017. But Denver fans should be encouraged because they might have a good chance to draft their next franchise QB with a top 5 pick in the 2018 draft.
The Broncos have two very good QBs. One is young and the other is younger. They’re only going to get better. I’d bet Elway had Paxton Lynch rated as the number one QB last year, and possibly the number one player overall. I’ve been around long enough to witness the careers of many Hall of Fame QBs, and most of them didn’t start out looking like HOFers at all. Not even close. I certainly trust Elway’s judgement. He’s just got too many super bowl trophies not to.
With the resignation of Kubiak, Elway knows he is the solid QB3. JK 🙂
For a 7th round pick who was thrown to the wolves, I thought Siemian performed pretty well. His offensive line was subpar, he had no receiving TEs, his WRs often had hands of stone, and his running game vanished from the face of the earth. Weekly, he was asked to carry the offensive load singlehandedly in front of a very demanding fan base.
If I was Siemian I would not trust Elway the backstabber. He praised Tebow after a playoff winning season then immediately jumped into Manning sweepstakes. He then traded Tebow to the Jets. I would not be surprised if he is on the phone right now arranging a Romo trade with Dallas.
It seems like just yesterday, that the season opened with a SB rematch, and Siemian played great vs. the Panthers, but then as the season went along people found out how awful the Panthers REALLY were.
With players like Ware and Talib, they don’t have time to wait for those QBs to come along.
Even if Romo isn’t the PERFECT answer and he does have his issues, not trying to acquire him, would be an insult to those veterans hoping for one more run.
broncos are a perfect example of a one-and-done ‘champion’. they just got lucky NE got so banged up at the end of last year. they are officially in rebuild mode. see you again in 10 years. in the mean time I recommend you start raising banners for things like tough losses like my team.😥
The broncos will be a sub 500 club for many years to come. The time the qb position becomes half way decent, the defense will be long in the tooth.
Plenty of 8-8 years in the forecast for Mr Elway.
Raiders will own that division for the next decade.
Thumbs Up if you agree/believe Elway.
Thumbs Down if you don’t.
“That being said, we have $40mil in cap room, and will be rolling out the red carpet for Tyrod Taylor.” -J. Elway
It;s no wonder Manning was kind of tepid about his days in Denver.
Yeah, right. So P, did you get any feeling back in that right arm. Please come back and run a real offense!
Elway your stubbornness is clouding your vision.
Horse head could be a good GM but just because he has won a couple of Lombardies doesn’t mean anything. Hard work and a bit of luck might get you there. One thing is for certain he will be judged on record and a great record depends on who is under centre. Luckily he has a class defence so provided they stay together and play well he doesn’t need a superstar at QB.
justtherealfacts says:
Jan 2, 2017 2:22 PM
Raiders didn’t even own the division this season.
That just made my day…Thanks John
YOU LIE!!
As the old saying goes, “When you have no quarterbacks, you have two.”.
Lol. You’re hilarious.
The Broncos have had FIVE losing seasons since Elway arrived in Denver in 1983. That’s 29 years of 0.500 or better in 34 seasons.