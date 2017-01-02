John Elway: QB was biggest concern last year, but not this year

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 1:55 PM EST

The Broncos won in Week 17 to keep the Raiders from winning the AFC West, but their own playoff hopes went up in smoke thanks to three losses over the previous three weeks.

The team produced just 23 points in those three losses, which led to questions about whether the Broncos would start Paxton Lynch over Trevor Siemian in the season finale. The Broncos didn’t go that route and General Manager John Elway said on Monday that the team isn’t going into the offseason with definitive plans to address the position.

“I’m excited about the quarterbacks we have … last year it was my biggest concern, this year it’s not,” Elway said. “Never say never [but] right now we’re going forward with the two quarterbacks.”

The Broncos haven’t hired a new head coach yet and the full menu of possible additions to the team hasn’t come to light, so it’s almost certainly too early to rule out anything at any spot.