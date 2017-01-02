John Elway: Three or four possible coaches, none on current staff

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 12:47 PM EST

When Gary Kubiak needed to take a week away from the Broncos during the 2016 season, the team turned to special teams coach Joe DeCamillis on an interim basis.

While the Broncos thought enough of DeCamillis to give him that opportunity, he won’t be under consideration to replace Kubiak on a permanent basis now that Kubiak has stepped down as the team’s coach. Broncos General Manager John Elway said at a Monday press conference that no one on the current coaching staff will be considered as the team’s next head coach.

That means defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who had a previous stint as the Broncos head coach, won’t be under consideration. Phillips’ contract is up, but Elway talked a lot about the strength of the defense and said that he hoped to keep some members of the current coaching staff.

Some of that will likely be up to whoever the Broncos hire. Elway didn’t name any names when it came to candidates, but said there are three or four possibilities that the team is “excited about” as the process gets underway.