John Elway: Three or four possible coaches, none on current staff

When Gary Kubiak needed to take a week away from the Broncos during the 2016 season, the team turned to special teams coach Joe DeCamillis on an interim basis.
While the Broncos thought enough of DeCamillis to give him that opportunity, he won’t be under consideration to replace Kubiak on a permanent basis now that Kubiak has stepped down as the team’s coach. Broncos General Manager John Elway said at a Monday press conference that no one on the current coaching staff will be considered as the team’s next head coach.
That means defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who had a previous stint as the Broncos head coach, won’t be under consideration. Phillips’ contract is up, but Elway talked a lot about the strength of the defense and said that he hoped to keep some members of the current coaching staff.
Some of that will likely be up to whoever the Broncos hire. Elway didn’t name any names when it came to candidates, but said there are three or four possibilities that the team is “excited about” as the process gets underway.
The Shanahans could be where Elway goes unless he is serious about Vance Joseph whose defense gave up like 800 yards passing to The Pats and even The Ravens late in the year.
Awesome! I hope to god wade phillips leaves! he IS their best player and they would not recover from that loss!
Just saw Broncos asked Falcons permission to meet with Kyle Shanahan.
sure horseteeth, sure
run those audits, goodell
stop protecting those unabashed cap and roid cheats
As LONG as that number includes the “rooney rule” candidate
Hearing Scott Linehan name may be among the 3 or 4 coaches Denver is interested in. That is definitely an intriguing option!
Hey John, please, a big NO in hiring Baalke in any capacity!
I would hire Sean McVay, the 30 year old whiz kid from the Redskins. This kid has an extremely bright future as a head coach, and Elway probably doesn’t want to keep changing coaches every other year.
Elway is starting to get a rep for burning through coaches. With no QB, and the offensive cupboard bare, Denver is not a job for A lister coaches or offensive free agents.