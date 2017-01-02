Josh McDaniels to interview with Rams, 49ers, Jaguars

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 8:46 AM EST

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been the hot young assistant before.

This time, he can perhaps afford to be more choosy.

According to multiple reports, McDaniels is expected to interview with the Rams, 49ers and Jaguars this week.

The interest from all three is reasonable and expected, as all three either have a quarterback that needs work or no quarterback at all.

But there are timeline issues at play as well. The 49ers are expected to hire a General Manager before they hire a coach, and have requested permission to interview Patriots personnel man Nick Caserio as well, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.