Josh Norman on Sunday’s loss: That was disgusting

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2017, 6:22 AM EST

The Redskins held their playoff destiny in their hands on Sunday afternoon when they hosted a Giants team that was locked into the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs, but they couldn’t get the win they needed.

The offense was shut out in the first half, set a season-low with 284 total yards and turned the ball over twice on the way to a 19-10 loss that ended their season. The defense was better and kept the game close enough for the Redskins to draw even in the fourth quarter, but broke down on a 44-yard pass to Tavarres King that led to the field goal that put the Giants back into the lead.

A Kirk Cousins a short time later put the game on ice and left cornerback Josh Norman with a harsh assessment of his team’s work.

“That right there was disgusting. It was despicable,” Norman said, via USA Today. “We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to give [fans] something to cheer for. That right there was not football.”

It should have been striking to see a team with so much at stake play as flat as the Redskins did for most of the first three quarters of the game, but three losses in the five games leading into the finale meant that no one should have taken a winning effort for granted.