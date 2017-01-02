Kawann Short says he won’t pull a Josh Norman

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 11:49 AM EST

The Panthers blew a hole in their payroll — and their secondary — when they rescinded the franchise tag from cornerback Josh Norman last offseason.

This year’s expected recipient of that tag says that won’t happen to him.

Via Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short says he won’t hesitate to sign the franchise tag if the Panthers use it on him — which they’re expected to do barring a long-term deal.

Saying he’d “most likely” sign the tag quickly, Short added: “Me and Josh are two different people.”

Short also said his goal was: “To be a Carolina Panther forever.”

Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman’s plan when pulling the tag from Norman was to reinvest the $14 million in other areas of the roster which were higher priorities. But with contracts for players such as Fletcher Cox coming in higher than they anticipated, the long-term deal with Short never materialized.

Norman eventually signed a $15 million per year deal with Washington, the kind of payout Gettleman wasn’t going to give him.

While Short’s bargaining position isn’t quite as strong this year, following his 11.0-sack 2015 with a more modest 6.0, it’s also unlikely he values himself less.