Kubiak clarifies, says he’s retired from coaching

The Broncos announced that head coach Gary Kubiak is stepping down on Monday morning, and when Kubiak met with reporters he clarified his status.
He said he is officially retired from coaching.
Kubiak did not mention in the joint statement about his leaving the job that he was retired, and given his track record and relationships around the league that led to some speculation that he would be courted for open offensive coordinator jobs. But in his press conference Kubiak mentioned the stresses of coaching and said he had to tell himself “that I can’t do it anymore.”
Kubiak, 55, spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Broncos. He was head coach of the Texans from 2006-13.
Broncos General Manager John Elway said he and Kubiak discussed his decision multiple times but said Kubiak was “dead set on starting a new chapter in his life.”
?? I’m confused. Didn’t he already retire before the 2016 season?
I wonder if Elway will go back to his playing career again, and hire one of The Shanahans in Kyle or his dad Mike. They both run the offenses that Elway and Kubiak won superbowls with.
Seemed like a good dude, obviously a great offensive mind and a super bowl champ. Good luck Gary
that’s stuff you don’t mess with, the right decision was made.
You did great Gary. Have a good retirement.
Wishing hi.m a happy and healthy retirement. Good competition makes the game worthwhile but Kubiak has his priorities straight, health and family come first
So he’s retired?
Great guy, great coach. He will be missed, but I completely support his decision. I fully expect John to hire the best coach available.
Great guy. Class act!!!
The Broncos were wise to give him space, and not trying to push the issue too much (assuming that’s what happened). The last thing you want is someone who doesn’t want to be there running the show.
Kubiak had some health issues while coaching the Texans…I remember him collapsing during a Texans game a few years ago. He also had some issues while with Denver. At some point you need to think of your health and family.
We should all be so lucky to be able to retire wealthy at 55. Old enough to have left a mark in your field but young enough to travel the world or pursue other life goals.
Rumors had it Elway wanted a couple assistants on Kubiaks coaching staff replaced. Kubiak wouldn’t do it so he walked away saying he’s retired from coaching. He prefers a player personnel position which is less stressful.
He also said he wasn’t leaving the Ravens as Offensive Coordinator.
Kubiak is a good guy, he’s definitely stressed by the job and maybe tired of putting up with Elway like he has had to for most of his career. He got his ring as the head guy and that cant be taken away from him no matter how much anyone wants to give Manning Phillips or the D credit. Kubiak was the coach. Retire for the sake of your health, no one will/ should hold it against him.
NFL Network talking headdom here he comes!
Retiring like Urban Meyer right? lol