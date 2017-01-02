 Skip to content

Kubiak clarifies, says he’s retired from coaching

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 12:38 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos reacts during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 13, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Broncos announced that head coach Gary Kubiak is stepping down on Monday morning, and when Kubiak met with reporters he clarified his status.

He said he is officially retired from coaching.

Kubiak did not mention in the joint statement about his leaving the job that he was retired, and given his track record and relationships around the league that led to some speculation that he would be courted for open offensive coordinator jobs. But in his press conference Kubiak mentioned the stresses of coaching and said he had to tell himself “that I can’t do it anymore.”

Kubiak, 55, spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Broncos. He was head coach of the Texans from 2006-13.

Broncos General Manager John Elway said he and Kubiak discussed his decision multiple times but said Kubiak was “dead set on starting a new chapter in his life.”

16 Responses to “Kubiak clarifies, says he’s retired from coaching”
  1. yourunclerico says: Jan 2, 2017 12:40 PM

    ?? I’m confused. Didn’t he already retire before the 2016 season?

  2. firstand4ever says: Jan 2, 2017 12:41 PM

    I wonder if Elway will go back to his playing career again, and hire one of The Shanahans in Kyle or his dad Mike. They both run the offenses that Elway and Kubiak won superbowls with.

  3. jimjets says: Jan 2, 2017 12:41 PM

    Seemed like a good dude, obviously a great offensive mind and a super bowl champ. Good luck Gary

  4. guitarfreak21 says: Jan 2, 2017 12:43 PM

    that’s stuff you don’t mess with, the right decision was made.

  5. torchsandaardvarks says: Jan 2, 2017 12:43 PM

    You did great Gary. Have a good retirement.

  6. maust1013 says: Jan 2, 2017 12:43 PM

    Wishing hi.m a happy and healthy retirement. Good competition makes the game worthwhile but Kubiak has his priorities straight, health and family come first

  7. learysdisciples says: Jan 2, 2017 12:44 PM

    So he’s retired?

  8. rogerdw66 says: Jan 2, 2017 12:45 PM

    Great guy, great coach. He will be missed, but I completely support his decision. I fully expect John to hire the best coach available.

  9. ctbarryjr says: Jan 2, 2017 12:49 PM

    Great guy. Class act!!!

  10. holidlove says: Jan 2, 2017 12:54 PM

    The Broncos were wise to give him space, and not trying to push the issue too much (assuming that’s what happened). The last thing you want is someone who doesn’t want to be there running the show.

  11. 6thsense10 says: Jan 2, 2017 12:59 PM

    Kubiak had some health issues while coaching the Texans…I remember him collapsing during a Texans game a few years ago. He also had some issues while with Denver. At some point you need to think of your health and family.

    We should all be so lucky to be able to retire wealthy at 55. Old enough to have left a mark in your field but young enough to travel the world or pursue other life goals.

  12. brettfavreisapacker4ever says: Jan 2, 2017 1:00 PM

    Rumors had it Elway wanted a couple assistants on Kubiaks coaching staff replaced. Kubiak wouldn’t do it so he walked away saying he’s retired from coaching. He prefers a player personnel position which is less stressful.

  13. ravensaresuperior says: Jan 2, 2017 1:02 PM

    He also said he wasn’t leaving the Ravens as Offensive Coordinator.

  14. edelmanfanclub says: Jan 2, 2017 1:06 PM

    Kubiak is a good guy, he’s definitely stressed by the job and maybe tired of putting up with Elway like he has had to for most of his career. He got his ring as the head guy and that cant be taken away from him no matter how much anyone wants to give Manning Phillips or the D credit. Kubiak was the coach. Retire for the sake of your health, no one will/ should hold it against him.

  15. Exapno Mapcase says: Jan 2, 2017 1:17 PM

    NFL Network talking headdom here he comes!

  16. silvernblacksabbath says: Jan 2, 2017 1:19 PM

    Retiring like Urban Meyer right? lol

