Kubiak clarifies, says he’s retired from coaching

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 12:38 PM EST

The Broncos announced that head coach Gary Kubiak is stepping down on Monday morning, and when Kubiak met with reporters he clarified his status.

He said he is officially retired from coaching.

Kubiak did not mention in the joint statement about his leaving the job that he was retired, and given his track record and relationships around the league that led to some speculation that he would be courted for open offensive coordinator jobs. But in his press conference Kubiak mentioned the stresses of coaching and said he had to tell himself “that I can’t do it anymore.”

Kubiak, 55, spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Broncos. He was head coach of the Texans from 2006-13.

Broncos General Manager John Elway said he and Kubiak discussed his decision multiple times but said Kubiak was “dead set on starting a new chapter in his life.”