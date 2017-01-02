 Skip to content

Kyle Shanahan to interview with Jaguars Friday

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 8:31 AM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 20: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks on during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons earned a bye week in the playoffs by virtue of their prolific offense.

And that also gives offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan a chance to interview for jobs.

Via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Shanahan is tentatively scheduled to interview for the Jaguars opening Friday.

The Jaguars have already interviewed former coach Tom Coughlin, and figure to make a lap through the usual suspects of young, offensive-minded coaches.

The Falcons led the league with 540 points scored this season (33.8 per game), and Shanahan has clearly been a big part of that, which will make him an in-demand name this week while the Falcons wait to see who they’ll play in the divisional round.

