 Skip to content

List of 49ers coaching candidates includes Tom Cable

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 14: Seattle Seahawks assistant heac coach and offensive line coach Tom Cable is pictured before a game against the New England Patriots at CenturyLink Field on October 14, 2012 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks beat the Patriots 24-23.(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers want to recreate their “championship culture,” but they’re apparently trying to do so on a budget as well.

Whether or not it’s connected to the buyouts they’re paying Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, the list of candidates emerging so far certainly leans toward the young and less expensive.

Via Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, the list of candidates includes Seattle offensive line coach and former Raiders head coach Tom Cable, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, along with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels is likely near the top of their wish list, and he also has a tie to General Manager candidate Nick Caserio.

Other names identified as possibilities for the G.M. job include Chiefs director of player personnel Chris Ballard, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Vikings assistant general manager George Paton, and Seahawks co-player personnel directors Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
Respond to “List of 49ers coaching candidates includes Tom Cable”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!