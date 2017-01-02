List of 49ers coaching candidates includes Tom Cable

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2017, 10:52 AM EST

The 49ers want to recreate their “championship culture,” but they’re apparently trying to do so on a budget as well.

Whether or not it’s connected to the buyouts they’re paying Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, the list of candidates emerging so far certainly leans toward the young and less expensive.

Via Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, the list of candidates includes Seattle offensive line coach and former Raiders head coach Tom Cable, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, along with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels is likely near the top of their wish list, and he also has a tie to General Manager candidate Nick Caserio.

Other names identified as possibilities for the G.M. job include Chiefs director of player personnel Chris Ballard, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Vikings assistant general manager George Paton, and Seahawks co-player personnel directors Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer.