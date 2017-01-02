 Skip to content

McCarron open to potential trade, chance to start

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 6:31 PM EST
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback AJ McCarron #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws as he is pressured by defensive end Malik Jackson #97 of the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron cleaned out his locker like the rest of his teammates did Monday, and McCarron left knowing he might not be back.

A fifth-round pick in 2014, McCarron has one year left on his rookie contract. And with Andy Dalton firmly entrenched as the Bengals’ starter, McCarron knows he might be traded this March. In fact, he sounded like he’s rooting for it.

I definitely wouldn’t be distraught at all,” McCarron said, per Cincinnati.com. “Like I told [Bengals coach] Marvin [Lewis] and all my coaches in my exit meetings, I appreciate everybody in this organization. I really do. From the bottom of my heart. They gave me a chance when a lot of people wouldn’t. They all treated me unbelievably and I really do care for every one of ’em and respect all [of them].”

McCarron and Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, also a member of the 2014 draft class, are the potential trade targets that come up most often related to quarterback-needy teams as the offseason officially begins. Browns Coach Hue Jackson coached McCarron in his first two years when Jackson was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator, though it would be probably take a whole lot in return for the Bengals to trade McCarron within the division.

Either way, the Bengals figure to field some calls. And McCarron knows all he can do until then is wait.

“Nothing I can do,” McCarron said. “I try not to worry about it. You’re always gonna think about it. I’d be lyin’; whoever told you that I wouldn’t, or if they were going through the same situation, you’re going to think about it. Because you want to play as a competitor.”

McCarron sat out his rookie season due to a shoulder injury. He was pressed into duty in Dec. 2015 after Andy Dalton broke his thumb, starting the final three games of last season and a wild playoff loss to the Steelers. He threw six touchdowns and two interceptions over those three regular season starts.

He did not take a significant snap this season.

“The coaches know…how big of a competitor I am and I want a chance to play,” McCarron said. “But, if [a trade] doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen.

“It’s out of my hands.”

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Home, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers
10 Responses to “McCarron open to potential trade, chance to start”
  1. BIGGSHAUN says: Jan 2, 2017 6:39 PM

    Funny thing is some schmuck will consider trading for him.

    All you need to know about the state of quarterbacking in the NFL.

  2. jets843 says: Jan 2, 2017 6:40 PM

    Aside from a hot wife, this guy has nothing.

  3. wsdbiker says: Jan 2, 2017 6:45 PM

    I believe your uncle was dismissed.

  4. The Truth says: Jan 2, 2017 6:47 PM

    Instantly becomes the second best QB in the AFC least

  5. hallaudermilsmithsteen says: Jan 2, 2017 7:02 PM

    Winner – will be very good. Hope he gets his wish.

  6. steeltownpride says: Jan 2, 2017 7:11 PM

    Thought he played well last season . If not for the great Jones and Burfict Cincy would have advanced last year against my Steelers . I wouldnt give anything better than a 4th rounder for him .

  7. bengalsfan2079 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:14 PM

    I wouldn’t be opposed he’s worth a 22nd rounder and maybe another mid round pick. If the Bengals get a reasonable offer I would take it. I like AJ but I feel like they need to look into it before he does leave via free agency and the Bengals have some holes to fill. I hope he succeeds where he goes.

  8. bryn987 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:25 PM

    Thought he looked good in the loss last year against Denver

  9. nhpats says: Jan 2, 2017 7:26 PM

    He would at least give the Bengals a chance to win a playoff game….in fact he did his part and had the game in have until two bone-heads gave the Steelers are free 30 yards in personal foul penalties…

  10. whodat5150 says: Jan 2, 2017 7:42 PM

    Drew Brees PROBABLY doesn’t have much left in the tank. I’d LOVE to see my Saints make a play for him; IF Cincy wants REASONABLE compensation.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!