McCarron open to potential trade, chance to start

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 2, 2017, 6:31 PM EST

Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron cleaned out his locker like the rest of his teammates did Monday, and McCarron left knowing he might not be back.

A fifth-round pick in 2014, McCarron has one year left on his rookie contract. And with Andy Dalton firmly entrenched as the Bengals’ starter, McCarron knows he might be traded this March. In fact, he sounded like he’s rooting for it.

“I definitely wouldn’t be distraught at all,” McCarron said, per Cincinnati.com. “Like I told [Bengals coach] Marvin [Lewis] and all my coaches in my exit meetings, I appreciate everybody in this organization. I really do. From the bottom of my heart. They gave me a chance when a lot of people wouldn’t. They all treated me unbelievably and I really do care for every one of ’em and respect all [of them].”

McCarron and Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, also a member of the 2014 draft class, are the potential trade targets that come up most often related to quarterback-needy teams as the offseason officially begins. Browns Coach Hue Jackson coached McCarron in his first two years when Jackson was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator, though it would be probably take a whole lot in return for the Bengals to trade McCarron within the division.

Either way, the Bengals figure to field some calls. And McCarron knows all he can do until then is wait.

“Nothing I can do,” McCarron said. “I try not to worry about it. You’re always gonna think about it. I’d be lyin’; whoever told you that I wouldn’t, or if they were going through the same situation, you’re going to think about it. Because you want to play as a competitor.”

McCarron sat out his rookie season due to a shoulder injury. He was pressed into duty in Dec. 2015 after Andy Dalton broke his thumb, starting the final three games of last season and a wild playoff loss to the Steelers. He threw six touchdowns and two interceptions over those three regular season starts.

He did not take a significant snap this season.

“The coaches know…how big of a competitor I am and I want a chance to play,” McCarron said. “But, if [a trade] doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen.

“It’s out of my hands.”